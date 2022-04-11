In baseball and softball, you never know where a spark plug will be found.
On Sunday, UL’s baseball team finished off an encouraging 4-1 road trip with its first Sun Belt series sweep of the season at Arkansas State.
The pitcher who ignited the big week was sophomore newcomer Cooper Rawls, who had pitched only two innings all season prior to Wednesday’s 8-6 win at Louisiana Tech.
On Monday, Rawls was recognized on Collegiate Baseball’s national players of the week list one day before the Cajuns return to Russo Park for a 6 p.m. Tuesday contest against McNeese (16-16).
“Cooper Rawls just came out of nowhere to pitch it about as good as you can pitch it,” said UL coach Matt Deggs, whose Cajuns (18-14, 7-5) will begin a three-game holiday Sun Belt series at 6 p.m. Thursday against UL-Monroe.
On the softball side, coach Gerry Glasco always thought very highly of true freshman shortstop Alexa Langeliers. But it wasn’t until her return for this weekend’s impressive sweep of Troy that he fully realized how much his Ragin’ Cajuns missed her for the nine games she missed with an injury.
Langeliers and the Cajuns are slated to play at Southeastern at 6 p.m. Tuesday before the battle for the Sun Belt lead at first-place South Alabama beginning Thursday.
After baseball lost at Louisiana Tech 7-3 last Tuesday despite leading 3-2 late, UL suddenly found itself trailing 6-1 in the second inning Wednesday in Ruston.
Deggs then put Rawls on the mound, and the whole week changed.
Rawls promptly tripled his inning output for the season, pitching the final 7⅔ innings while allowing just one run, one walk and five hits with 12 strikeouts.
“It was gigantic,” Deggs said of Rawls’ impact. “Coop is a highly competitive young man who believes in himself. He believes in his stuff and obviously it’s good enough to play.”
Rawls then pitched the final two innings of Sunday’s 7-4 win over Arkansas State to earn his second win of the week with two shutout innings.
“He made an adjustment with his arm stroke,” Deggs said. “He was over the top and now it’s low three-quarters with kind of a Frisbee slider that still has a little bit of depth to it. He can create swings and misses and a lot of takes on that, and he’s got a good changeup.”
Deggs said Rawls is capable of assuming any role on the pitching staff, whether it's as a starter, closer or somewhere in between.
“It’s a three-pitch mix at 86 to 90, and you don’t know when you’re getting that slider,” Deggs said. “I don’t care where you’re at or who you are, that’s an issue. As soon as he can get back from the last outing — we kind of stressed him this week — he’ll be in the mix. I think he could start … he can fill any role for you.”
As for Langeliers, she returned to the Cajuns at the perfect time.
UL was coming off two straight losses, as well as the news that Jenna Kean, Vanessa Foreman, Frankie Izard and Taylor Snow were no longer on the squad.
The freshman from Keller, Texas, played a huge role in the Friday and Saturday wins with homers in each game, but her impact goes far beyond her power.
“The energy she brings to our ball club and the vocal leadership she provides is something that nobody else on our team can give quite the way she does,” Glasco said. “She’s somewhat like (Sophie) Piskos. Piskos is a real spark plug, and Alexa is very much a spark plug to our ball club.”
For the season, Langeliers is hitting .297 with seven homers and 21 RBIs.
“When I was watching her play on Friday and Saturday, it dawned on me, ‘Man, it was a bigger void than even what I knew.' I had forgotten how big a void it was when we first lost her,” Glasco said. “It was a huge spark for us to see her come back and see her right on the board, get her power going with her bat and playing great defense throughout the weekend. It was really a big lift for our ball club.”