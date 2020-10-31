1. Take the win, forget the rest
Obviously the coaches and players will break down the film play by play. But as for the fans, the best thing to do with a wacky game like UL’s 44-34 win over Texas State is flush it. Just treat it like a 22-2 baseball game. The four turnovers, the 11 penalties, and even the 31 first downs and the 614 total yards should be viewed as aberrations at this point. Take the win, forget about the rest.
2. Aggressive defense paid off
No, it didn’t look like it would in the first half with three defensive pass interference calls on the Cajuns – and then a fourth in the second half. But the relentless pressure the Cajuns applied on Texas State’s offense ended up paying huge dividends. First in three quarterback sacks for a minus-26 yards that helped end drives, but also in the role that pressure played in three interceptions and countless key incomplete passes.
3. Criticism of Levi Lewis fruitless
As a senior leader, quarterback Levi Lewis stepped up and said he wasn’t pleased with his performance so far this season. The truth is it’s an offensive issue, not a Levi Lewis issue. The revolving door at receiver and even offensive line at times play a much bigger role than any Lewis inconsistencies. And once again Saturday, Lewis stepped up when he had to with 322 yards and two scores to lead an offense that shined in the win.