There was some good and some bad for the No. 14-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns in Saturday’s doubleheader split with Texas State.
In Sunday’s rubber game, there wasn’t much to complain about with a dominating 8-0 run-rule win over the Bobcats in six innings at Lamson Park.
The biggest factor in the win was the spectacular pitching performance by senior ace Summer Ellyson.
Incredibly, it almost didn't happen.
Prior to the game, Ellyson's leg was bothering her to the point where she didn't know if she could pitch. UL coach Gerry Glasco had two other pitchers warming up just in case.
"My leg got a little tight and it was kind of spazzing out a little bit," Ellyson said. "But thankfully we have a really good trainer and a really good chiropractor who was able to come spare some time and get that worked out. It was fine after that."
Her bats made sure she didn’t have to pitch the seventh, but the right-hander retired 18 of the 19 batters she faced, requiring only 72 pitches in the process. The only baserunner was a leadoff single by Hannah Earls in the fourth, but she was stranded at second base.
"It (approach) was pretty much the same (as Saturday)," Ellyson said. "I stayed low with drop balls and mixed up a few rise balls here and there."
Ellyson is now 15-4 on the season, allowing the one hit, no walks and struck out seven.
"We found out how good Summer Ellyson is today," Glasco said. "We had to have a trainer working on her. She said, 'Let me try it and see what I can do.' She was fantastic.
"She really showed how crafty she can be and how well she can mix up her pitches and reinvent herself each time through the order."
Until the sixth inning, Ellyson didn’t have much offense to work with. She did, though, have a lead right off the bat. Ciara Bryan walked, stole second and took third on a throwing error.
Kaitlyn Alderink immediately delivered an RBI single for the 1-0 lead.
The Cajuns didn’t score again until the sixth, but it was quite a rally with seven runs to force the run-rule ending to the contest.
Melissa Mayeux got the big inning going with a bunt single.
"My thoughts were we can't go in again with this narrow lead and not put the game a little out of reach," Glasco said. "That's why I called for the bunt. Mayeux's a great bunter. One of the things she's does really well is the drag bunt."
Still thinking about an insurance run for Ellyson, Bryan missed on a bunt attempt on the first pitch.
"I was (going to bunt)," Bryan said. "I'm trying to become more comfortable and confident with bunting. People talk about speed all the time and I have speed, but sometimes I'm not able to get that bunt down. One of my challenges for myself is to get that bunt down."
On the second one, though, she pounded a two-run home run over the scoreboard in rightfield.
"Honestly, I think that was long overdue for me," Bryan said. "I joke about it with my teammates, 'Yeah, I don't hit home runs anymore.' I hit little ground balls and we all like to laugh. Mellie's (Mayeux's bunt) started the inning and the hitting was contagious after that."
Bryan finished the day 2-for-2 with the homer and two RBIs.
Alderink got another big push started with a double to deep center and Julie Rawls followed a Jade Gortarez bunt single with a two-run single to right for a 5-0 lead.
Karly Heath’s two-run single to left then set up the game’s ending when Jenna Kean’s bunt chased home Kendall Talley with the eighth run.
Alderink continued her torrid hitting at 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
The Cajuns, who will next host Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. Tuesday, improved to 34-7 overall and 16-2 in league play, while Texas State dropped to 27-8 and 9-5.
In the bigger picture, the dominating win made it 62 consecutive series wins for UL in Sun Belt play. Winning the series over Texas State means UL owns the tiebreaker over the other three league contenders with only two series left to play.
"We knew going into the season Troy, South Al and Texas State had great pitching this year and were going to be the teams that were really going to challenge us," Glasco said. "To go 8-1 against those teams is a huge factor. If you would have told me before the season that we would go 8-1 against those three teams, I would have been absolutely elated."