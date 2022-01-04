One day after UL women's basketball team's Saturday game at Little Rock was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Trojans, the Cajuns' scheduled game at Arkansas State on Thursday is now canceled as well.
This time, it was COVID-19 issues within UL's program. As of Monday, coach Garry Brodhead said his team had zero positive tests so far this season.
So far, this is the ninth Sun Belt women's game already canceled through the first two weekends of league play.
The Sun Belt office announced prior to last weekend a policy that doesn't allow for any of the canceled game to be made up at a later date.
Arkansas State has now had two of its first three league games canceled. South Alabama, meanwhile, has had its first four games canceled.
UL's next schedule game will be on Jan. 13 at home against Troy.