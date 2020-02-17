There were two report cards for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns on their first weekend of the college baseball season.

Off the field, things went about as well as they could have.

“I think we hit a home run in honoring coach Robe and his family,” Deggs said of the opening weekend ceremonies after the July 3 death of longtime UL coach Tony Robichaux from retiring his number to unveiling a statue in his honor.

“Only in Acadiana, only at UL, only in Cajun Nation will you see anything close to that,” Deggs said. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. From that standpoint, the weekend was a smashing success.”

But then there came inside the white lines after the first pitch was thrown and that didn’t go well at all.

The Cajuns got seven total hits in three games to begin the season 0-3.

“On our end, I can’t tell you how bad our guys wanted to win,” said Deggs, whose Cajuns will next play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Southeastern.

As much as Deggs sounds more like a football than a baseball coach, the Cajuns’ new head coach said all of that emotion didn’t match up well with this sport.

“Sometimes, not sometimes, it’s mostly all the time when you want something so bad … it’s not football when you’re bigger and stronger and faster and more physical and you really want to play for something, you’ll go run over some people,” Deggs said.

“Baseball is a different sport. It’s a lot like golf. There’s so much timing involved and so many different skills involved. You can want something so bad that you actually don’t play very well. That’s what you saw.

“We came out really, really fast — a little bit out of control. And over time when the results started to mount up, then a little bit of being paralyzed set in and a little bit of disbelief.”

Deggs took the blame for not getting his team ready to battle the weekend’s obstacles, but said he still believes in his squad.

“We will get better moving forward,” Deggs said. “That’s a fact. I like this team … I love this team. It’s not a talent issue. It’s not any one thing that you can pinpoint. It’s a unique deal that there’s just not a road map for.

“I’m the last guy in the world that will ever make excuses. Starting with myself, we didn’t get it done.”

Deggs said the first step is maintaining a good enough work ethic to battle any loss of confidence.

“The only way to come out of the way is to be the same dude every day,” he said.

That’ll be a chore after hitting .079 as a team over the weekend.

“I’ve seen us hit,” he said. “If you can fall that far back, guess what else you can do? You can fall that far forward. And what you hope to do is just keep working, keep your head down, be the same dudes every single day and settle somewhere in the middle.”

On the flip side, the pitching staff’s ERA after the sixth inning of Sunday’s game three was 1.12.

Unfortunately for the Cajuns, UL then gave up eight runs in the seventh against Louisiana Tech.

Right-hander Brandon Young will try to make it four straight positive starts in Hammond on Tuesday night, but Deggs said the staff hasn’t decided on Wednesday’s starting pitcher yet against Tulane.

In other good news on the staff, Deggs said Jack Burk and Austin Perrin are both closing in on being available to pitch.

“You look at our ball club and what we can run out of the bullpen and then start on the mound, if you say, when they get rolling and can score four or five runs a game, well just imagine where that’s going to get us,” Deggs said. “We’re going to be in tall cotton.”