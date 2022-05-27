The No. 4-seeded UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team advanced to the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals for the second straight season Friday with a dominating 9-1 win over No. 5 South Alabama at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Cajuns improved to 34-21 win the win and UL will now meet the Texas State-ULM winner at 7 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Defending Sun Belt champion South Alabama’s season ends at 31-23.
"I thought our speed really benefitted us tonight, it’s hard to get 15 knocks on 33 at-bats," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "We were able to use our short game, we were able to leg out double play balls to keep innings alive, we were able to take some extra bases. We didn’t have any stolen bases, but I thought our speed was a huge factor tonight."
Much like UL did twice in last weekend’s two home runs over Troy, the Cajuns turned a probable win into a blowout with a late offensive surge with single tallies in the sixth and seventh before adding three more in the eighth to put UL on easy street.
The two big bats in the win were freshman shortstop Kyle DeBarge at 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Outfielder Heath Hood was 2-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs, while Julian Brock added 2-for-4 with an RBI.
“We’re always talking about we just want to play, tired of being in the hotel, so when we finally got the chance y’all saw what happened.” DeBarge said.
Hood’s second RBI triple was followed by Brock’s RBI single to right to highlight the three-run eighth.
The Cajuns opened the scoring two runs in the first inning thanks to a fielding error and a Tyler Robertson RBI fielder’s choice grounder.
“I thought Heath Hood had a great second half of the game, when we decided to start playing aggressive, because he’s a force when he’s aggressive, a lot like Seth Harrison," Deggs said of Hood. "It’s just experience, that’s it, it’s nothing we’ve done, he just needs at bats, and experience, and he’s a force. TR (Robertson), he was like a wild dog out there tonight, he’ll sacrifice his body, he’s in the stands, he’s facing up on 110 mile per hour ground balls, hitting doubles and sacrifice bunting, dragging to move, just doing so for the ball club. I love to see that."
UL added two more runs in the fourth behind a DeBarge RBI single up the middle and stealing a run on a caught stealing.
Brandon Talley didn’t officially get the win, but didn’t allowed any runs on six hits, walked two and struck out three in 4.2 innings.
Bo Bonds gave up a run on two hits with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings to get the victory. Dylan Theut pitched the final three innings to get the save.
The southpaw reliever didn’t allow a run on two hits, two walks and struck out four for his second save of the season.
“Like I said, we benefitted from some hard-hit balls at us, even in the last inning," Deggs said. "One thing about South Alabama and coach Calvi and those guys, they’re not going to go away. That’s why I’m starting a guy up 9-1 on a 3-2 count, they’re not going to go away. I’ve played them too many times, I know that."
All three UL pitchers were aided by stellar defensive play, including three double plays to end scoring threats. The Jaguars left 10 runners on base in the game, compared to only four for the Cajuns.
"We still had some silly walks, but the double play balls bailed us out, and then making some good plays," Deggs added.
The Cajuns hit .500 with runners in scoring position in 14 at-bats, while the Jaguars hit .077 with runners in scoring position in 13 at-bats.