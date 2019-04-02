Chances are, UL senior second baseman Hunter Kasuls has never even heard of Enos Slaughter.

Even head coach Tony Robichaux couldn’t tell you much about the former Cardinals’ outfielder.

Freshman southpaw Logan Savoy wasn’t asked if he’s ever heard of Warren Spahn.

But both Ragin’ Cajuns certainly did their best impersonations of those two Hall of Famers to help UL to a 8-2 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Tuesday at Russo Park.

It all worked together for an historic moment for UL coach Tony Robichaux, capturing his 900th victory at UL.

“I’d rather focus on trying to be a better coach down the stretch and turning this thing around and doing something with it instead of worrying about a couple of wins,” said Robichaux, whose Cajuns improved to 14-16 on the season and will next play SLU in Hammond at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. “But I appreciate it.”

For the record, Slaughter helped the St. Louis Cardinals win game seven of the World Series in 1946 by unleashing a mad dash baserunning feat, scoring from first base on a single to leftcenter.

In the fourth inning of UL’s win Tuesday, Kasuls repeated that feat by scoring from first base on a single to rightcenter by Todd Lott to give the Cajuns a 6-2 lead at the time.

His baserunning exploits came just one inning after Kasuls smashed a two-run home run to right to give the Cajuns a 3-0 lead at the time. All of that came after missing a patch of games defensively due to a bad shoulder. He played second base again Tuesday.

“He knew he was getting better,” Robichaux said of Kasuls’ surprise availability on defense Tuesday, “but he came to me today before BP and walked up behind the batting tunnel and said, ‘Coach Robe, I can go. I can throw.’ I said, ‘Can you turn the double play too?’ He said, ‘’Yeah I can get it done.’ So I said, ‘OK.’ That really helped us. It gave us a little bit of freedom.

Also faring well offensively gain for UL in the win was Todd Lott, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Hayden Cantrelle at 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

That was about all the offense the Cajuns needed with Savoy on the hill.

If not for a botched fly ball in the fourth inning, Savoy might have taken a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

As it was, the left-hander from South Beauregard High in Longville only allowed two unearned run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts for the first win of his collegiate career.

“It was great to be able to come back on the mound and start after everything I went through last year, coming off of surgery and not pitching too much this year and finally getting the opportunity to come out and pitch like I can,” Savoy said.

Savoy threw some in the fall of 2018, but was told in the spring that he needed surgery on his elbow.

“I knew it was going to be tough but I stuck in there, went to rehab and did the best I could to recover and be ready for this year,” Savoy said of putting a brace on his UCL.

“I try not to doubt anything, because if you doubt too much, it just gets to your head and you won’t be able to do well. So I just kept my head up and stayed positive and went through whatever I had to go through to get back on the mound. Yes, it was different getting back on the mound, but whenever I wasn’t pitching I was in the pen working while I waited, just waiting for my opportunity. Whenever I got on the mound, I had to provide. I did tonight and it was exciting.”

After frustrating loss, obstacles on and off the field mounting against Cajuns baseball It’s been the old trusted response for coaches and players when asked about injuries for generations: Keep your chin up.

Freshman Connor Cooke allowed Robichaux to only need two pitchers in game one of a five-game week to seal the deal Tuesday.

“I didn’t want to come out of the game,” Savoy said. “I wanted to actually throw all nine innings, but he came to the mound and said I was at 92. I respect him for not letting me go over. It’s only going to help my arm.”