When UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin began fall practice sessions this past week in preparation for the 2019-20 college basketball season, there was no doubt what topped the team’s priority list.

In fact, it might have been No. 2 and No. 3 as well.

That major emphasis is improving the team’s defense.

Sure, it was nice to average 81.6 points overall and 81.1 in Sun Belt play a year ago.

But that didn’t always do a lot of good when Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns were also giving up 80.5 overall and 82.8 points per game in league games.

“We’ve got to be better defensively than we were last year,” Marlin said. “We just could never get solid footing on the defensive end. That’s the main thing and stay healthy. We say it every year, ‘If you defend, rebound and stay healthy, then good things are going to happen.’

“Unfortunately we had some injuries at the end of the season two years ago and last year losing Malik (Marquetti) cost us a chance at a conference championship.”

Besides just hammering it into his team’s head every day in practice, the primary strategy in trying to achieve that goal was fill the roster with longer, more athletic players.

In addition to the seniors out of eligibility from a year ago, no longer around are Jerekius Davis, Justin Miller, Jeremy Hayes and R.J. Gladney.

“We’re working every day on it (defense),” Marlin said. “The first few days, we let them shoot a little bit, that’s all. We did a few passing drills, but it’s been a defensive time frame in the first few days of practice.”

Also very high on the coaching staff’s list of priority is rebounding.

“We’re definitely longer,” Marlin said. “We feel like we’ve upgraded our talent. We’re bigger, we think we shoot the ball better and we certainly think we can rebound better, even though JaKeenan (Gant) had an outstanding year.

“We put a premium on rebounding. Shawn (Long) and Bryce (Washington) led the league for six years with double figures per night. This group has the ability to rebound and certainly to score the ball. We like the size and length we have and athleticism. We’ve definitely improved over last year.”

Among the newcomers expected to help in those two critical efforts are 6-7 St. Louis junior transfer Jalen Johnson of Baton Rouge and 6-6 freshman Kobe Julien, also of Baton Rouge who sat out last season injured.

That duo joined returning junior guard Cedric Russell and seasoned senior guard P.J. Hardy as the core leaders of the squad.

“The two guards that started at the end of the season last year – P.J. Hardy a senior and Cedric Russell a junior – have had their moments and are more experienced than the other guys,” Marlin said. “ Now, it doesn’t matter about classification to me. It’s more about experience.

“We’ve got some good freshmen and some good guys stepping in. But also with Cedric and P.J., we’ve got two guys that sat out (last year). Kobe (Julien) and Jalen (Johnson) would have been in our top six or seven last year, so they’re experienced players.”

The other characteristic of this year’s team Marlin hopes to upgrade this season is team chemistry.

“I feel like we’ve got good chemistry,” Marlin said. “It started this summer. The guys that were here for summer school, which is everyone, really meshed as a unit. They pull for each other. They care for each other. They do everything off the court (together).

“Jalen has told me, as well as some of the other guys, that they’ve never been around a team that everyone cares about the other guy and plays for the guy next to him and not the name on the back of the jersey.”

Obviously, many details have to be worked out before UL opens its season against Loyola of New Orleans on Nov. 5 and begins Sun Belt play on Dec. 18 at Arkansas State, but Marlin has been encouraged by the ingredients he’s seen so far.

“It’s been a positive thing to see for us,” Marlin said. “Last year, we had some chemistry issues and some injuries and just weren’t able to overcome them. But I like this group a lot from a personality standpoint and from a team standpoint. They remind me of the group a couple of years ago.”

Especially cognizant of the importance of good leadership is Russell.

“Jalen Johnson and Kobe have stepped up leadership-wise, and Cedric really has,” Marlin explained. “Cedric was fortunate enough to go to the Athletes in Action captains academy back in May. We had sent Bryce (Washington) and Johnathan (Stove) and Marcus before, and I think that really helped him think more about leadership and helping other guys.

“Cedric’s a servant-leader. He’s that kind of guy. He wants to help people. He’s blossomed into that and certainly think he’ll continue to do that for us.”