Apparently, the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns got a little tired of tightly contested games.

On Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama, coach Gerry Glasco’s squad left no doubt with an 11-2 run-rule win in five innings over South Alabama in the middle game of their Sun Belt Conference series.

Cajuns slug their way to comeback win over South Alabama MOBILE, Ala. — Things are certainly getting far too interesting for the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.

In addition to all the hitting, the beauty of the win for UL (25-4, 8-0) is ace pitcher Summer Ellyson didn’t have to throw a pitch.

Kandra Lamb got the start and gave up a run on two hits, one walk and three strikeouts in two innings.

Carrie Boswell pitched the next 1.2 innings, allowing a run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Casey Dixon took the baton to get two outs and then passed it on to Alison Neville to get the final two outs.

Meanwhile, the offensive stars of the game were senior Lexie Comeaux, actually playing rightfield on this day, and Alissa Dalton - hitting in the No. 9 spot this time around.

Comeaux was 3-for-3 with a grand slam homer and four RBIs.

Dalton was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

And Raina O'Neal continued her curious success in the lead-off spot with a 3-for-4 with a run scored.

18 RPI means pressure's on Cajuns rest of the way It’s not always a pleasant subject to discuss, especially for a coach of a really good mid-major program like Gerry Glasco and the UL softball team.

Bailey Curry followed Dalton’s second-inning, three-run homer with a solo blast in the third inning. UL took advantage of sloppy South Alabama pitching in the third when Aeriyl Mass scored on a wild pitch and again in the fourth when Sarah Hudek drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Curry added a bases-loaded hit batsman in the fourth, ahead of Comeaux’s grand slam.