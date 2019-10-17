JONESBORO, Ark. – The “three-headed monster” lives.

UL football fans were concerned that the “monster” – the running back trio of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais – didn’t get fed enough one week ago when the Ragin’ Cajuns were humbled on both the statistics line and on the scoreboard in a discouraging 17-7 home loss to Appalachian State.

Eight nights later, the monster came back to life, with those three backs combining for 279 yards and five touchdowns that went a long way toward providing a key 37-20 Sun Belt Conference win over Arkansas State.

“We definitely had that on our minds, to come out here and play hard,” said Calais, whose 80-yard touchdown run helped the Cajuns get out to a 24-10 halftime lead. “Last week was a heartbreaker for everybody in Cajun nation, so we wanted to come out and put our best foot forward and start 1-0 in the West Division.”

Calais finished with a game-high 144 yards and two scores, while Mitchell also found the end zone twice along with 109 rushing yards. Ragas, who was hobbled with a first-half ankle injury, provided UL’s first touchdown with a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

Along with some clutch scrambles by quarterback Levi Lewis, the Cajuns finished with 315 yards rushing and averaged almost seven yards per rush. That was more like the UL team that averaged 317 yards in its first five games, instead of the unit that was held to 123 ground yards and held out of the end zone eight days ago.

“We felt like as a staff we could have done a better job, and there were a lot of players that maybe felt like they could play better,” said Cajun coach Billy Napier of the one-week difference. “This was a unique challenge and we had to make major adjustments. Arkansas State came out in a completely different defense, something we didn’t practice or prepare for.”

It didn’t seem to matter, especially in the last 18 minutes of the first half when UL scored touchdowns on three straight possessions and got a Stevie Artigue 25-yard field goal six seconds before halftime. Then, after the host Red Wolves rallied with 10 points to cut the margin to 24-20 with 11:35 left, the Cajuns added two more rushing touchdowns including a game-clinching 38-yard scoring ramble by Calais with 3:18 left that locked up UL’s first win in Jonesboro since 2009.

“They are exciting to watch,” said senior cornerback Michael Jacquet of the running back corps. “I always tell people we have the best backs in the country, and I’m not playing when I say we have a three-headed monster. At any given time, any one of them can make a big play.”

“You never know whose turn it is,” said Calais, who had multiple touchdowns for the third time in his career. “Coach (Jabaar) Juluke is always encouraging us to keep us ready to play. When Trey went down with an ankle injury, Coach Juluke came to me and Eli and said it’s time to go.”

Even with last week’s disappointment against App State, the Cajuns still entered Thursday’s nationally televised (ESPNU) game ranked sixth nationally in rushing (282.6 yards per game). They came within one yard of getting to the 200-yard mark in the first half alone, thanks in part to Calais’ 80-yard breakaway touchdown run 2:35 before halftime that as the 12th longest running play in UL history.

“It wasn’t just me, it was the five offensive linemen in front of me and the wide receivers blocking downfield,” said Calais, who had a 72-yard scoring run against A-State in last year’s 47-43 Cajun win. “As far as just hitting the hole, I saw it and I made the most of it.”

“You get Raymond to the second level, and it’s a lot of fun to watch,” Napier said. “Ray’s a guy who I’m so proud of, man, for his improvement as a player since the day we got here. He was kind of an unheralded guy coming in the door, and for him to become the type of running back he is, to get bigger and stronger, I’m really proud of the way he’s performing in his senior year.”

Along with the ground attack, Lewis as 17-of-24 for 181 yards, and had two clutch third-down pass completions on a fourth-quarter drive after the Wolves made it a four-point game. In all, the Scotlandville junior was 6-for-6 for 63 yards in the final period and completed his last seven passes, after he had runs of 17 and 13 yards in UL’s first two scoring drives.

“You have to give Levi some credit,” Napier said. “The big plays tonight, at critical times, certainly a lot of those third down plays that he made in those two drives when the game was starting to get in jeopardy a little bit. I thought he responded and made some critical throws.”