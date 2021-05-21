BATON ROUGE — UL coach Gerry Glasco actually was going to pinch hit for his clean-up hitter Julie Rawls in the bottom of the ninth, and didn’t.
Glasco told himself he just couldn’t do that with his RBI leader on the season.
But when the scoreless marathon NCAA Baton Rouge regional opener against George Washington got to the bottom of the 11th inning, Glasco pulled the trigger.
He sent Karly Heath to the plate, and the South Carolina transfer delivered with an RBI single to the warning track in left field for a dramatic 1-0 win for the Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday at Tiger Park.
The Cajuns (45-10) will take on LSU in the 2 p.m. winners bracket game Saturday, while the Colonials (37-10) will play McNeese State at 4:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
“I didn’t feel like Julie was seeing the ball well tonight,” Glasco said. “I never got the feeling in any of Julie’s at-bats that she was seeing the ball like Julie Rawls normally does.
“Plus, I could hear her in the dugout a little frustrated with the throwing motion and different things.”
Fortunately for Glasco and the Cajuns, Heath was more than ready when called upon.
“I had a helmet and batting gloves ready since like the fourth or fifth inning,” Heath said.
Sure, she was cheering on her teammates while watching the game over the first 10 innings.
“It was crazy,” Heath said. “I was in the dugout just cheering for my teammates. I was like, ‘We’re about to do it here.' Then, 'We’re going to do it now.’ It was just waiting for that spark moment.”
But she was obviously doing more than just watching the game.
“I was taking mental at-bats, watching the pitcher and how she has three different windups and she only threw one at a certain time,” Heath said. “I was talking to my teammates, ‘What’s she throwing lefties and what’s she throwing right-handers?’
“I was taking mental at-bats at what she would throw me, and I was just mentally ready.”
Heath was physically prepared as well with power to the opposite field to end the marathon contest. Officially, it was an RBI single, but in any other situation, it would have likely been a two-run double.
And nothing made her feel better than see Rawls being the first teammate out there to greet her near second base.
“I knew there were no hard feelings there,” Heath said. “She was the first person that came up to me and hugged me after my hit. It felt really good for her to have my back like that.”
That wasn’t Glasco’s only substitution that likely raised some eyebrows in Friday’s win.
UL starting pitcher Kandra Lamb threatened a perfect game in her NCAA regional debut. The Colonials didn’t get their first baserunner until leadoff hitter Jessica Linquist hit a line single to left just in front of Kendall Talley in the top of the seventh inning.
At that point, Glasco elected to pull Lamb in favor of Summer Ellyson. Lamb said she wasn't surprised.
“In that kind of situation at that point in the game," Lamb said, "we were expecting a bunt situation, and Summer is definitely a phenomenal fielding pitcher.”
Glasco wasn’t quite as analytical when asked about inserting Ellyson one batter into the seventh.
“Just kind of a gut feeling,” Glasco said. “She had just an amazing performance and I thought at that point, I didn’t want to put too much on her, especially when you have a fresh Summer Ellyson sitting there. I never dreamed we’d end up (with Ellyson) going five innings.”
Lamb did give up two hard-hit balls in the first inning. Jenny Cone hit a line drive that a diving Rawls somehow tracked down in right. Then opposing pitcher Sierra Lange lined out to first.
George Washington didn’t come close to getting on base again until Linquist’s single in the seventh.
Lamb also struck out seven with no walks or hit batters in her six-plus innings.
“I wouldn’t say it was hard to stay calm,” Lamb said. “I think I just have to keep myself in focus a lot.
“My riseball and my location (were working),” Lamb said. “We worked on that previously during the week.”
Lamb threw 74 pitches and Ellyson threw 64 in five innings, also allowing just one hit, walking none and striking out seven.
The game lacked baserunners throughout.
The Cajuns got a two-out single up the middle from Kendall Talley in the first, but she was quickly thrown out trying to steal.
Bailey Curry was hit by a pitch with two outs in the second, but a ground out to first quickly ended that frame.
Jade Gortarez singled to lead off the third, but a double play grounder on the next pitch squashed that as well.
The Cajuns didn't get another baserunner until freshman catcher Sophie Piskos walked with one out in the sixth. Pinch-runner Jenna Kean then got to second base on a fielding error off the bat of Ciara Bryan.
But George Washington pitcher Lange didn’t fret. First, she got a fly ball to center and then Talley’s hard grounder to shortstop was field snow-cone style to end the threat.
“I thought we hit the ball decent at times, just right at people,” Glasco said. “When we did hit it hard, it seemed like we couldn’t get it through.”
UL really had a big threat in the bottom of the ninth. Bryan led off the inning with a hard shot to second that was misplayed for an infield single. Alderink then hit a liner to shortstop Hannah Eslick, who quickly threw to second base to try to double off Bryan.
But the umpires ruled it hit the ground so everyone was safe. Talley followed with a bunt single to load the bases with no outs.
Incredibly, Lange still didn’t blink. First, she got Rawls to pop up and then Dalton lined into a double play to end the threat.
“I thought their pitcher Sierra Lange was incredible,” Glasco said. “I thought what an amazing performance for her to come all the way from Washington, D.C., to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and throw a game like that.
“I just thought she was really resilient in the circle.”
Both head coaches said all three pitchers would be available Saturday.
“I guess it’s good we had two fresh arms,” Glasco said. “Tip your hat to Lange for going out there and pitching 10-2/3 innings.”