On Senior Night, fittingly it was UL’s two seniors Cedric Russell and Dou Gueye that sparked a late comeback to earn the Ragin’ Cajuns a hard-fought 76-74 win over the UT-Arlington Mavericks on Monday at the Cajundome.
After Theo Akwuba’s putback with 54 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 74-all, Mylik Wilson’s blocked shot forced a shot-clock violation to give UL a chance for the win.
Russell knocked down two free throws with 9.2 seconds left to play after drawing a foul on a drive to the basket.
After a timeout, Shahada Wells’ drive to the basket was off the mark to end it.
The victory was Bob Marlin’s 118th career league win, putting him ahead of Kermit Davis as the winningest coach in Sun Belt basketball history.
"It happens because you've got an administration that believes in our program," Marlin said. "We've been fortunate - great administration, great staff and we've had great players."
The Cajuns improved to 15-7 overall and 9-6 in Sun Belt play, while UTA dropped to 12-11 and 8-7.
UL is scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at Little Rock, while the Mavericks are slated to host second-place Arkansas State over the weekend to close out the regular season.
The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida.
Russell finished the game with 26 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point land, while Gueye added 18 points and seven rebounds as UL’s only two double-digit scorers on the night.
"Great senior night for those two," Marlin said. "They went out in style. that's awesome. I'm so proud of those guys and what they did tonight. I'm happy for this team. We've got to keep moving forward."
Russell moved into 26th place in all-time scoring with 1,362 points and his five 3s sailed him past Sydney Grider's 253 into second place on the all-time 3-pointers list, now only trailing Brad Boyd's 271.
"My last three years, we didn't get the wins on senior night," Russell said. "I told myself at I want to say the 11 or 12-minute media timeout, 'I'm not going out like that on senior night.' It was a real emotional night for me."
"I had made up my mind I wasn't going out like that for possibly my last (home) game."
UTA was led by Wells with 19 points, followed by Sam Griffin with 16.
The Mavericks dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half, building a few 11-point leads over the sloppy Cajuns.
The second one was a 60-49 lead with 11:37 left to play.
Ironically, it was walk-on freshman guard Kentrell Garnett that sparked a Cajuns’ run to get back in it. First, he hit two free throws and then nailed a 3-pointer at 10:56.
Then when Russell followed a five-point run of his own with a nifty driving layup and 3-pointer, the Cajuns had reeled off a 10-2 run to narrow UTA’s lead to 60-57 with 9:32 left to play.
But the Cajuns missed two free throws and a short jumper in the lane over the next two minutes to remain four points down by the 7:41 media timeout.
Perhaps spurred by it being his Senior Night at the Cajundome, Gueye just kept playing extra hard, grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring to get UL within a bucket at 65-63 with 5:56 left.
After taking a brief 68-67 lead on a Russell 3-pointer at 4:14, the Mavericks responded with a 7-1 run to build a five-point cushion again with 2:31 left.
The first half was back-and-forth throughout with the lead changing seven times with seven ties.
UL led for 12:17 and the Mavericks 5:03. The biggest difference was the Mavs getting hot late in the first half with four 3-pointers over the final 6:07 to take the 37-34 lead.
Two of those were from Patrick Mwamba and one each from Sam Griffin and Shahada Wells, who had 31 points in the first meeting in Arlington on Jan. 15.
But while UTA made six behind the line in 15 tries, the Cajuns only made two in eight tries — both from Russell to give him a team-high 10 in the first half. UL limited UTA to only two 3-pointers in the second half, however.
"That was key to the game, because we had given them six in the first half," Marlin said. "We did a nice job in the second half."
The Cajuns attempted to run the offense through center Akwuba initially, but he only played 4:43 in the first half trying to keep him out of foul trouble with two whistles in the first seven minutes.
In his place, freshman Isaiah Richards came through with eight points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes on 3-of-3 shooting from the field.
The only other early weapon was Gueye. The senior knocked down a few jumpers from the free throw line to finish the first 20 minutes with eight points on 4-of-9 shooting with three boards in 18 minutes.
"That's my job," Gueye said. "That's something that we needed. I guess I did my part. They needed me to do it, so I did it."
Rebounding was seven at 20-20 in the first half, but benefitting from some long caroms, UTA outscored UL on second-chance points 11-7.
The Cajuns ended up winning the rebound battle 43-36.