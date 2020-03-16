It was kind of a spur of the moment decision and one UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead is very glad he made.
On Wednesday evening, his Ragin’ Cajuns beat Little Rock 49-46 to reach the final four in Sun Belt Tournament play and what they hoped would be an appearance in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday.
At around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Brodhead got a call from UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard that no fans would be allowed at the Sun Belt tournament.
Shortly after that, another call came.
The tournament was canceled and his team’s season was prematurely ended as part of the national effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
“That’s when we met with the team,” Brodhead said. “When we first announced it, I think we were more in shock.”
But instead of just crying and sulking, Brodhead chose to redirect this unexpected team meeting.
“I kind of spoke a little bit,” Brodhead explained. “Then I thought the senior, Kendall Bess, looked like she was hurting the most. It seemed like they took the most from her, because that’s the end of her career. So we took a different approach.”
He invited each player, coach, manager or trainer involved with the squad to verbalize how they felt about Bess and her impact on the program.
“Man, it was the best thing that I’ve done in a while as a coach to allow her to hear what they really think about her,” Brodhead said. “It wasn’t really about basketball. It was what she brought to them as an individual.
“It was something real positive. It put us in a different mood. I think it helped us to move forward a little bit.”
Since then, Brodhead’s been focusing on a new motto – ““People don’t remember what you said, people don’t remember what you did, but people remember how you made them feel.”
Bess plans on coaching after she graduates.
“She’s going to be able to take this moment and become a better coach because of this moment,” he said. “It was awesome.”
Brodhead said the experience of his team’s season ending due to a worldwide pandemic is something “I never thought I’d ever live to see.”
But the personal loss he’s experienced with his wife Andrea dying of breast cancer in 2015 and all the many tragedies UL athletics has endured over the last 15 months somewhat equipped him for putting the huge disappointment into perspective.
“Death is a final thing,” Brodhead said. “Sure, it took a while … it took a weekend to take it all in, but this isn’t final for us, because we have an opportunity next year to do it.”
Like all coaches, Brodhead is concerned with how recruiting restrictions will impact his program. With only one senior and two newcomers expected in – transfer Bre’ Porter and Lafayette Christian signee Tamera Johnson – his staff is fine for the 2020 signing class.
But as for the 2021 class, at least six will need to be signed.
“I need to be out now,” he said. “Everybody’s in the same boat, but we wanted to get ahead because we had so many to sign.”
For now, Brodhead and his team can feel good about a 19-win season after struggling through a seven-win campaign two years ago due to two lost signing classes.
“When people believe in you, that’s the next best thing to actually winning to me,” Brodhead said. “That’s all you can rely on right now is your believe in my team and the media’s belief in you. You can kind of feel that the people around you believe you had that opportunity. Or you can sulk on it and never get over it.”