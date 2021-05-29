Ex-LHS Mighty Lion Dalcourt signs with Cajuns
The UL Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball has now added a third transfer with local connections with the with former Lafayette High and San Jose State product Jalen Dalcourt signing a grant-in-aid with coach Bob Marlin's program.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard joined former Lafayette Christian and St. John's product Greg Williams and Jordan Brown, the son of former UL star forward Dion Brown as newcomers to help fill out an unsettled roster.
“Jalen is a Lafayette native who will take pride wearing the Ragin’ Cajuns uniform,” Marlin said “He is a competitive and skilled guard who brings a wealth of experience to our program. We are excited to have him and his family in the Ragin’ Cajuns program.”
Dalcourt played in 15 games with a pair of starts last season for San Jose state, averaging 9.6 points per game. He scored a season-high 23 points in his Spartan debut against Boise State and reached double figures in scoring six times. He shot 36.2 percent from the floor and 35.4 from 3-point range.
He played one season at Iowa Western Community College where he averaged 10.6 points in 2019-20. Dalcourt averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a freshman at Tallahassee Community College and averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game as a senior with the Mighty Lions.
UL's Cherubin becomes third Cajun to quality for NCAA Outoor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yves Cherubin became the third member of UL's track and field team to qualify for next month’s NCAA Outdoor Championships after he recorded a school-record in the men’s 110-meter hurdles on Friday during the NCAA East Preliminary at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.
Cherubin joined teammates Cole Courtois (pole vault) and Maria Bienvenu (javelin) in qualifying for next month’s NCAA Championships, scheduled for June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
The junior finished fourth in his heat and 12th overall in the quarterfinals after he recorded a time of 13.65 seconds and breaking the Ragin’ Cajuns school record (13.66), set by Larry Moore in 1992. Cherubin became the first UL hurdler to advance to the national championships since Winston Sinclair (400-meter hurdles) in 1994.