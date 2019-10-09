UL coach Billy Napier was asked in the postgame press conference following his team’s rather bizarre 17-7 loss to Appalachian State if he would have bet the under after watching film in preparing for the critical Sun Belt Conference matchup.

“I don’t know if I can comment on that,” Napier laughed. “That might be against NCAA rules. But uh, that’s a great question.”

For the record, the over-under was in the range of 68 to 70 combined points.

It seemingly was in that neighborhood for good reason. The two teams had combined to average 91 points and 969 total yards a game so far this season.

On Wednesday night at Cajun Field, the Cajuns and Mountaineers finished with a total of 24 points and 597 total yards.

At one point in the second half, there were five consecutive three-and-outs.

Perhaps it was the extra time to prepare. Perhaps it was the two teams now having met three times in a year.

“I do think the extra time certainly gives you … you can change some things up,” Napier said. “Defensively we benefited from the extra time, but it goes vice versa. If it was a shootout tonight, like most people maybe expected, you might have said, ‘Hey, the extra time benefited the offense.’ It is what it is. It was a little bit of strength on strength.”

As good as both defenses played, however, there were no turnovers in the game. It basically was an old-school game of defense and field position.

UL-ASU showdown of high-powered offenses taken over by punts and sacks Entering Wednesday’s big Sun Belt showdown between two explosive offenses, the two defenses apparently had other ideas.

“It was very competitive out there,” Napier said. “The margin of error was small and I think that speaks to the caliber of ball that’s being played.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t play well at times, but we did a lot of good. You can’t help but be proud of a lot of kids in that locker room tonight. That was a great college football game.”

The problem from UL’s perspective is the Cajuns actually won the field position battle and somehow still lost the war.

UL punter Rhys Byrns looked like an All-American punter, averaging 49.3 yards with four inside the 10 and that really should have been five if UL’s coverage team had not pushed one of his gems into the end zone.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do,” UL quarterback Levi Lewis said. “They did exactly what we practiced. We came in well-prepared. We just didn’t execute how we’re supposed to.”

While ASU’s average starting field position for the game was its 15, UL’s was its 32.

When you play that kind of defense and get that kind of punting at home, you have to win the game.

Simply put, the offense let the Mountaineers off the hook.

And while Napier tried to paint a pretty picture after the game, you could see the frustration on Lewis’ face. There was no denying what had just happened.

“It sucks,” Lewis said of squandering good field position. “You get past the 50 and you get in the range of the kick line and not converting on third down, putting points up on the board and showing our defense that we’re good.

“We’re putting points up, so we thank y’all. It’s a bad feeling when you can’t score more than 17 points and outscore the other team.”

Early on, Napier seemed determined to get the passing game rolling. Perhaps he saw on film that the running game was headed for a bad night.

It finished with 123 yards, almost 200 shy of its average of 314 coming into the game.

Not leaning enough on his bread-and-butter seems to work on UL’s fourth drive when Lewis hit Jarrod Jackson on two straight completions for 24 yards and then a third toss Jackson’s way resulted in a pass interference call to put UL at the ASU 2 down 7-0 midway through the second quarter.

“I don’t think they had me bottled too much,” Lewis said. “They did a lot of stunting and some crazy stuff. They contained me well. I feel like our passing game was there more than we expected. I feel like they did a lot of crazy things as far as front-wise, but behind that, they did exactly what they prepared for.”

Three plays later, UL elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1, only for ASU’s defense to stuff Elijah Mitchell shy of the goalline.

Nearly everyone in UL’s corner agreed with Napier’s aggressive decision in that moment. There’s no real arguing it, except for the fact that if he really did anticipate a low-scoring game, passing up a chip-shot field goal typically comes back to haunt you.

“It (Mitchell run) was the first option,” Lewis said. “That’s what we wanted. They stopped it. They got the best of us.”

Ironically, UL’s one touchdown drive covered 94 yards on 10 plays in 3:55 to close out the first half. The offense’s next four possessions began at its 32, 32, 46 and 38.

The first one ended with a blocked 42-yard field goal and the other three with a punt.

Going back to the previous point about field goals. That part of UL’s arsenal is currently a disaster show. Give UL a field goal on that second-quarter drive and then if they hit this 42-yard in the third quarter, that game could very easily have played out differently.

As a game manager, not having a competent field goal unit is liking making decisions with one hand behind your back.

“We didn’t get in our rhythm,” Lewis said. “We weren’t in sync. We should have had more fastballs. We weren’t at our best today and it showed.

“Our defense played their butts off and we just didn’t get the job done.”

About the only aspect of Wednesday’s game that was worse than UL’s field goal kicking and offense’s handling of good field position was the nightmarish job the officiating crew did of spotting the ball throughout the game.

The truth crime of this game, however, is UL’s defense deserved better … much better. ASU’s offense finally put the game away with a fourth-quarter drive that covered 97 yards in 19 plays while converting two fourth downs and eating 10:11 off the clock.

“I just felt like we made a lot of mistakes on that drive,” UL senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner said. “It wasn’t we allowed them push the ball on us. We gave them that drive. We gave them a lot of their opportunities. I’m not taking anything away from them.

“They’re a great team, but at the same time, we’re a pretty dominant team and we made a lot of mistakes tonight that are going to show up on film tomorrow. We just have to put our heads down and go to work.

Truthfully, there was no need for Gardner or anyone on UL’s defense to offer an explanation on this night. Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ crew did their job and more.

That 97-yard drive only got the Mountaineers to 343 total yards on the night.

“They used all four downs twice,” Napier said of the 97-yard drive. “They made some critical throws. They made plays at critical moments. We got them to third and got them to fourth down numerous times and they made the plays when they had to.

“At that point, I thought our defense had done an outstanding job.”