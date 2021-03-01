Most of us probably don’t understand the complexity of putting together a conference football schedule. But some of us can detect a missed opportunity when we see one.
The Sun Belt Conference released its 2021 football schedule Monday afternoon.
Not on the Ragin' Cajuns schedule is a game against Coastal Carolina, which gave UL its only loss in 2020 — unless the two teams happen to repeat as division champions and actually play in the championship game scheduled for Dec. 4.
What a shame it worked out that way.
Was it even considered?
Was it even possible?
Although the omission has been known behind the scenes even before last year’s Sun Belt Conference championship game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues inside Coastal Carolina’s ranks, it still feels like a strikeout at a pitch in the dirt on a 3-2 count in Game 7 of the World Series down by a run.
Is the schedule rotation so sacred that it couldn’t possibly be changed, especially since 99% of everyone who knows anything about Sun Belt Conference football doesn’t even know what the rotation is?
Would another school somehow have been put at a disadvantage if the schedule tweak was made?
The true answers to those questions aren’t known, but there’s zero doubt a great opportunity to get nationwide interest in a Sun Belt football game was missed.
No, it wouldn’t have a true representation of last year’s game that wasn’t played. No two teams are ever the same, although the year-after in this COVID area probably comes as close to that than at any other era in college football history.
The Sun Belt Conference office said the decision was simply the result of a five-year staggered schedule that was approved by the league’s athletic directors.
While that’s understandable, just ponder for a second how easily this matchup could have been built up … again even for many football fans outside the Sun Belt landscape.
It could have been played up somewhat like an old professional wrestling duel between the Big Cat Ernie Ladd and Wahoo McDaniel.
For a league that’s made tremendous progress in recent years, making sure UL played Coastal on national television this fall seemed like a no-brainer move … must-see TV.
If it indeed was impossible, so be it. If not enough thinking outside the box was done — especially in this COVID era when we should be used to that necessity by now — shame on whoever didn’t pull the trigger.
And who knows, perhaps the league will get lucky and the two teams will play for the title in December.
Of course, that annoying omission doesn’t mean there aren’t any appealing games on UL’s announced schedule.
Remember, no one thought the UL-Coastal matchup last season was such a big deal when the schedule was released last spring.
Instead of opening with Iowa State, UL will be traveling to Austin to meet the Longhorns on Sept. 4. That’s a juicy regional matchup.
Opening up Sun Belt play with three road games in the first four league games could be a challenge, especially considering the one home game is a Tuesday night affair with Appalachian State on Oct. 12.
That stretch ends with yet another mid-week road game against Arkansas State on Thursday, Oct. 21 in Jonesboro.
The Cajuns haven’t actually played a road against Arkansas State on a Saturday in 10 years.
Once UL became on the glamour teams in the league, though, it’s the price you pay. This year, there’s actually three mid-week games — the other is a Thursday, Nov. 4 home game against Georgia State.
In addition to Texas, the other non-conference road game is Saturday, Nov. 20, at Liberty, which went 10-1 last season after losing 35-14 at Cajun Field in 2019.
It’s only March, but the Cajuns should be very good again this fall. The anticipation of another Big 12 season opener will likely be plenty to get Cajuns football diehards excited once August arrives.
But for now, UL’s football schedule is just about a certain school’s name missing on it
2021 UL football schedule
Sept. 4 (Sat.) At Texas
Sept. 11 (Sat.) Nicholls State
Sept. 18 (Sat.) Ohio University
Sept. 25 (Sat.) at Georgia Southern
Oct. 2 (Sat.) at South Alabama
Oct. 12 (Tues.) Appalachian State
Oct. 21 (Thurs.) At Arkansas State
Oct. 30 (Sat.) Texas State
Nov. 4 (Thurs.) Georgia State
Nov. 13 (Sat.) At Troy
Nov. 20 (Sat.) At Liberty
Nov. 27 (Sat.) UL-Monroe
Dec. 4 (Sat.) Sun Belt championship game