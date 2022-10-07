During the roller coaster ride that’s been the 2022 UL football season so far, the defense has been the steadying force for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The question is, how long can defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan’s unit hold up while shouldering such a heavy burden?
Even in the last victory — 49-21 over Eastern Michigan back on Sept. 10 — the defense had to stand strong with the offense getting shut out in the first half and then ignited the 49-point second half with two turnovers.
“For our defense, we’re playing really good football and I’m proud of them for the way they’ve been playing,” said Desormeaux, whose Cajuns hope to snap a three-game losing streak in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 game at Marshall.
If you listen to the defensive coaches and players, the focus remains strong.
“The defense’s job anytime we go in, we have to stop the ball,” UL senior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said. “We have to stop the other team from advancing it. Regardless how the game goes, as a team, we know we have to be one and be together. That’s offense, defense and special teams.”
The former Acadiana High standout didn’t blink when he said it. There was no tongue-in-cheek smirk. There was no hesitancy in responding to the question.
“Anytime we’re out there, however many times we’re out there, that’s our focus – stopping the run, stopping the field and getting off the field and give it back to the offense,” Quibodeaux added.
Apparently, it’s what this defense truly believes.
The coaches on that side of the ball preach it.
“We know it’s a team game,” inside linebackers coach Galen Scott said. “Sometimes this side is going to be a little better, sometimes this side’s going to be a little better … whatever it is, but it’s a team game.
“We don’t look at it that way and I make sure my guys don’t look at it that way. We look at it like, ‘We’re out there, so we have to get a stop.’ You get a stop, they don’t score, they can’t win. That’s how we look at it and that’s how we operate.”
Period. End of sentence.
(He didn’t actually say that, but that’s what he meant)
If you believe what they’re saying, feeling sorry for themselves when the offense and the special teams falter simply isn’t an option.
“I try not to look at it that way,” Scott said. “I try to preach that to our guys. No, we ain’t splintering nothing. It’s a team.”
Throughout the three-game losing streak that ideal appears to be holding strong.
But again, the question remains, can the defense physically hold up – regardless of how mentally tough it remains – without more help from the offense and special teams?
UL ranks 11th in the Sun Belt in time of possession and there's a price to pay for that.
Take the 20-17 loss to South Alabama, for example.
The offense played great in the fourth quarter with two straight scoring drives to tie the game at 17-all with 42 seconds, seemingly against all odds.
And after playing terrific for over three quarters, UL’s defense slipped for one second and the Jaguars made a game-winning field goal on the game’s final play.
Still, Quibodeaux refused to budge.
“We made plays, they made plays and that’s to be expected,” he said. “We’re playing a good opponent. We’re not playing a lackey opponent in this conference, so we have to expect them to make good plays like we make good plays.
“I still have 100% faith in all of our guys. I still think we had a good plan. I’m still behind all of our guys.”
That includes his offensive teammates.
Despite the last-second loss to South Alabama, one could easily argue it was UL’s best opponent this season.
Quibodeaux hinted at a new approach in practice to explain the upgrade.
“We’ve made changes, especially this week, in making practice more competitive, and more of a live feeling and the offense performed,” he said. “I still have 100% faith in our offense and 100% faith in our team.
“We just have to get back to work. We just have to keep chopping. We know it’ll come. The team is still together. We’re still one. We have faith in those guys like they have faith in us.”
So while darts are being tossed from outside the camp, the team’s resolve doesn’t seem as shaky as it could be.
At some point, however, the only way to keep it holding strong is to win.
A national TV win over Marshall on Wednesday would go a long way in easing minds in all camps.
Yes, Marshall beat Notre Dame, but it also lost to Bowling Green 34-31 in overtime and fell to Troy 16-7.
Much like South Alabama, the Thundering Herd are good at running it and stopping the run.
Marshall’s defense is only allowing 281.2 total yards a game, so it won’t be easy for the Cajuns’ offense to build on the fancy fourth quarter in the last game.
Offensively, the Herd lead the Sun Belt at 224 yards a game.
So coming off its best game on the line of scrimmage, UL will need to keep improving in the trenches.
“Every week, all I ever want is for our kids to go out there and play good football,” Desormeaux said. “I want them to play the best that they can play. Wherever that ends up being on the scoreboard, I can live with all that.
“Let’s go figure out who we are here man and let’s get back to playing our type of football.”
In the big picture, the losses so far aren’t as bad as some perceive. For instance, Rice lost to Houston 34-27 and then beat UAB 28-24 after upending the Cajuns.
But it’ll likely take some offensive flashes and a good win to keep the defense strong through the finish line.