UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead joked he’d have to set his GPS system to find the Cajundome again.

Yes, when his Ragin’ Cajuns play Texas State there at 6 p.m. Friday, it’ll end a 51-day drought between home games for UL.

During that period, a lot has happened and a lot hasn’t for Brodhead’s squad.

Two Sun Belt series have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the opposition and the Cajuns also managed to win four of five road games in the Sun Belt.

UL women complete weekend sweep of Arkansas teams with makeup win over Little Rock LITTLE ROCK – Still looking forward to its first home game in 51 days on Friday, coach Garry Brodhead’s UL women’s basketball team polished of…

Consequently, Brodhead’s Cajuns return home in first place at 5-5 overall and 4-1 in league play after a three-game sweep of the two Arkansas schools last weekend. Texas State is 6-5 and 3-3.

“It’s great to see kids work so hard for so long and see some of the results that they deserve,” Brodhead said. “It was a great weekend. A lot of different kind of basketball. It went from finesse to physical games. For us to adjust and finish off those games is big for us. But it’s long from being over.”

The first step is to take Texas State as seriously as the Cajuns did Arkansas State and Little Rock.

“As a coaching staff, it’s on us to make sure that we’re preparing them and make sure they understand that any team can beat any team in this league, especially on the (Sun Belt) West side,” Brodhead said.

The next step is transferring that resolve on the road to the homecourt.

“When you’re on the road, you’re living in this bubble,” Brodhead said. “It’s different. We were in a controlled environment.

“Now we’re at home and there’s a little more freedom. Do we lose focus or not?”

UL hoops teams deliver huge statements with weekend sweeps Many are still celebrating the football season that finished with the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked No. 15 nationally.

Once they get to the court, it’s about flexibility. The three wins in Arkansas largely revolved around defense and leaning heavily on veteran players.

Friday begins the process of devising a way to improve offensively without falling too far on the defensive end.

Young guns like Makayia Hallmon, Destiny McAfee and Bre’ Porter can score, but must improve defensively first.

They’re instant offense, but we’re not looking for that right now. We’re looking for making stops.

“To help the offense, it would really help if these young kids can continue to improve,” Brodhead said. “So that’s our job. We have to put them in position. We may have to hold some of the younger ones after practice like we used to and really get them focused on the defensive side, so we can get more offense.”

Brodhead admitted he had some “heated” debates over substitution patterns in Arkansas with offensive assistant Valerie Huizar during the search for the winning combination.

The most recent solution was going to the “taboo” 2-3 zone for this man-to-man program down the stretch at Little Rock. Brodhead was worried his players would view it as a slap in the face, but it worked for what he said was only the second time in his nine years as UL’s coach.

It also allowed McAfee to contribute offensively within the zone.

UL women deliver impressive road sweep of league-leading Arkansas State Not really knowing what to expect after a three-week layoff from action and having to travel to league-leading Arkansas State, UL women’s bask…

Another future solution could be a more consistent schedule ignited elite defender Kim Burton’s game. She’s currently averaging six points a game.

“We need to put some games underneath her belt to get back more consistently on the offensive side,” Brodhead said. “I think she played a little more comfortably in this last game.”

Then there’s matching up with Texas State, which won the first meeting 71-63 over UL, before the Cajuns rebounded in style 67-41.

“The big thing about them is they like to pound it inside,” Brodhead said. “In the second game, we pressured in the full court and trapped ball screens instead of switching them.

“Can we slow down their post play and limit them to one shot? It’s going to be a challenge. Our defense is going to be extremely important in this game.”