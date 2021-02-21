NEW ORLEANS In a weekend filled with comebacks and dramatic moments, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns began the 2021 season with an impressive series win over Tulane with a 9-7 win in 12 innings on Sunday.
Ben Fitzgerald delivered a pinch-hit solo home run to left with one out in the 12th and Brennan Breaux came off the bench with an RBI double later in the decisive inning for a two-run cushion.
All three games in the weekend series went extra innings with the Green Wave claiming the comeback win Friday and UL responding with one of its own Saturday.
"What do that call that, an instant classic?" UL coach Matt Deggs said of the series. "It was two teams that wouldn't budge. It was two stubborn ball clubs that were intense. It had a super regional feel to it. Both teams played like there was a lot on the line, which is pretty impressive for opening weekend."
Jack Burk was the workhorse pitcher late in Sunday’s marathon game, pitching the final five innings. The Jesuit of New Orleans product allowed three runs (two earned), nine hits, walked none and struck out two to get the win.
"What can you say about that guy," Deggs said of Burk. "After everything he's been through here, as long as he's been here and what he's meant to this program all through that time, he was going to go 200 pitches if he had to, and I told him that. This was his game, and he stepped up."
The Cajuns are scheduled to make their home opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Louisiana Tech, before taking on LSU at home on Wednesday.
The Green Wave scored two in the bottom of the eighth to force extra innings. Collins Burns doubled in a run, followed by Trevor Minder’s RBI single to tie the game at 6-6.
Tulane jumped out first this time with two runs in the second on a Luis Aviles homer and a Bennett Lee RBI single.
The Cajuns responded with a four-run fourth to grab a 4-2 lead.
CJ Willis singled home one, before Drake Osborn smashes a three-run home run to left.
"Man, the kid played hungry," Deggs said of Willis. "He was the straw in the middle of everything for us on Saturday and Sunday."
In the seventh, Chase Engelhard, who doubled and scored in the second, tripled with two outs and scored on Logan Stevens’ RBI single to tie it at 4-4.
The Cajuns then took their turn at the roller coaster series with two more in the eighth. Willis singled and scored on Osborn’s RBI double. Sam Riola later added an RBI single.
Osborn finished the game 4-for-6 with a double, homer and four RBIs, while Willis enjoyed his second straight multi-hit game.
"Goodness, that's really what he's been doing all fall and all spring training coming in," Deggs said of Osborn. "I know he didn't get off the the start he wanted to Friday night, but those were extremes conditions with the wind and cold and the arm they had on the mound.
"He played with a lot of freedom today. I think he found six barrels. It was a great day."
But like was the case all three games, Tulane responded with two runs in its eighth to set the stage for another extra-inning grudge match.
"That was a pretty crazy series and a great team win of a series," said Osborn, who is a senior transfer from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. "Tulane is a good team and everyone on our team performed well and did their job.
"It's going to pay off huge for us down the road. I don't think in my five years of college baseball that I've ever been apart of something like this series."
Carter Robinson was effective in his first start of the season, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits, one walk and striking out five in five innings.
Jeff Nelson allowed one run on three hits, one walk and struck out two in two innings of relief.
"I thought we had a chance to make a few more plays and make a few more pitches on the weekend in hindsight, where we could have actually finished some games," Deggs said. "But we're going to be happy right now starting with a serious win at Tulane, which is gigantic. It'll come into our RPI later in the year, because they're going to be a really good baseball team."