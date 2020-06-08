UL football season tickets are now available to the general public.
The 2020 schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 5 against McNeese State at Cajun Field. Assuming the coronavirus pandemic allows the entire schedule to be played, the Cajuns are scheduled to play six home games this fall. The other five teams visiting Cajun Field this fall are Wyoming on Sept. 12, Georgia Southern on Sept. 26, Coastal Carolina on Oct. 17, Arkansas State on Nov. 5 and South Alabama on Nov. 14.
The cost for general admission seating is as low as $110. Other ticket packages include the recent graduates discount offer and the family five-pack. Anyone graduating in the past five years can get a $55 season ticket, while group of five fans can purchase a total package of $405, or less than $100 per person.
The Cajuns are coming of an 11-3 season a year ago, including a 27-17 win over Miami of Ohio in the LendingTree Bowl.
For more information on season tickets, call 265-2170.