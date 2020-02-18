For the second straight season, UL's annual Vermilion and White spring football game will be quite unique.
Last season, the game was held indoors at the university's Moncla Indoor Facility. This time around, the spring game will be played on the evening of Thursday, April 9.
The intrasquad game will be played at Cajun Field - weather permitting - but the kickoff time has yet to be determined.
The game will feature both free admission and fan-friend concessions.
The Cajuns, who are coming off an 11-3 season, will begin the spring schedule on Saturday, March 7 with its first of 15 practices. The two scrimmages will be held on March 24 and April 2.
All spring practices and scrimmages are closed to the public, except for the spring game.
The actual 2020 season opener is scheduled for Sept. 5 against McNeese State.