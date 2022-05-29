A two-run deficit to No. 1-seeded and nationally ranked Texas State wasn’t enough to do it.
A five-run deficit to No. 2-seeded Georgia Southern didn’t do it either.
Not even Georgia Southern’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth could get it done.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns simply refused to die, and that raw determination paid off in a dramatic 7-6 come-from-behind victory over the Eagles on Sunday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
The emotional win earned UL its first NCAA regional berth since 2016 and fifth Sun Belt tournament title in program history.
After sitting for two days in Montgomery because of weather delays, the Cajuns (36-21) beat South Alabama 9-1 Friday, and then downed Texas State 3-2 Saturday behind tournament MVP Jacob Schultz’s 142-pitch complete game.
The NCAA baseball selection show at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2 will reveal which regional UL is headed to.
It was the first time in the past four Sun Belt tournament meetings between the two teams that the game didn’t go extra innings, but it couldn’t have been much closer.
Georgia Southern jumped on UL starter Jeff Wilson for three home runs early. Wilson had only allowed four homers all season long.
Noah Ledford and Sam Blancato homered in the second. In the third, JP Tighe homered to left ahead of Ledford’s RBI double and Austin Thompson’s RBI single for a 5-0 lead.
The Cajuns’ offense first responded with three runs in the fourth. Max Marusak’s RBI single got the first run home, before Carson Roccaforte’s two-run single to right cut Georgia Southern’s lead to 5-3.
In the fifth, it appeared Jonathan Brandon’s leadoff triple might be wasted, but freshman Kyle DeBarge delivered a clutch RBI double to right to get UL even closer at 5-4.
Tyler Robertson was hit by a pitch and Heath Hood singled to right to set the table in the seventh. Julian Brock chased home the tying run with a sacrifice fly to right for a 5-5 deadlock.
Reliever Bo Bonds had gotten the Cajuns back in the game with 4⅔ strong innings, allowing one run on five hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
But the Eagles actually regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth on a Jarrett Brown sacrifice fly to right for a 6-5 lead.
Incredibly, the Cajuns didn’t even seem to blink.
With one out in the ninth, DeBarge delivered again with a single to right and then Brock singled to put runners on the corners with one out.
UL then kept the aggressive base-running going by executing a double steal to tie the game.
Will Veillon then crushed an RBI double to right-center for a 7-6 lead.
Unfortunately for UL fans, nothing seems to come easy for the Cajuns.
After UL reliever Jake Hammond got the first two batters out, Jesse Sherrill singled up the middle and two walks then loaded the bases.
UL’s staff then brought on senior southpaw Brandon Talley to nail it down, and he got a fly ball off Ledford to end it.
Ironically, Talley was UL’s closer last season and then converted to a Friday night weekend starter this season.
In the biggest game of the season, Talley closed it out for Hammond (3-1), who allowed no runs on one hit, two walks and struck out two.