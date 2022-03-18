UL’s new defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan is excited about returning to the Ragin’ Cajuns in his new position.
Really excited.
“This is my school,” Morgan said. “I believe in it.”
The fact Morgan played for the Cajuns from 2003-07 certainly plays a role in his unbridled enthusiasm, but his many reasons for needing exclamation points when describing his feelings require a much longer list than that.
“I think this place is really special,” Morgan said. “I think this is one of the top schools in America. The experience kids have here, the community here, the fans here, this is like top notch.”
There are both football and personal reasons for the Copperas Cove, Texas native to love his job in Cajun Country so much.
For starters, the familiarity leads to comfort. As a first-time collegiate coordinator, Morgan takes over a defense loaded with players and coaches he already knows.
Coaching cornerbacks under former coach Billy Napier in 2019-20, Morgan recruited or coaches practically the entire defense. He only had to introduce himself to about “five or six kids” on defense.
“It’s really exciting to be back with kids that you care about,” Morgan said. “I follow this place everywhere I go, because this is my school too. I just think it’s really cool to be back with kids that you really care about and that care about you.”
That feeling is a two-way street.
“The first thing is trust,” senior defensive end Andre Jones said. “It makes it easier for people to buy in, because he’s been here before. He’s been in the system. Another thing is he’s trying to help everybody out. He’d give you the shirt off his back.
“He’s done been through stuff. He’s going to try to help everybody get to where they want to be.”
It’s more than just knowing him, though. It’s really appreciating what they do know.
“He’ll say, ‘You’re good?, How have your parents been doing?’” Jones said. “That means something to me … I don’t know about everybody else, but that means a lot to me.
“It’s been going good. I appreciate that coach, you asking me.’”
Junior linebacker Kris Moncrief trusts Morgan’s character.
“He cares about his players,” Moncrief said. “He’s a Godly man. I respect him for that. You don’t see too many coaches who care for their players. Him, coach Des, the whole staff, they care for us. They’re going to look out for us.
“Football will be there, but once you get a coach that cares for you when you’re out of here – out of football – that’s a whole another level of respect.”
It’s the same with the staff. Many first-year coordinators have to explain – and perhaps even sell – his new defense to the staff.
Not here.
“I’m walking into a room with guys that believe in it already,” Morgan said. “They just won 13 games in that system.”
It’s essentially the same defense he ran under Mark D’Onofrio while coaching safeties at Houston in 2018. It’s the same defense Ron Roberts brought to UL in 2019 and the same one Dave Aranda utilized at LSU and Baylor.
“We’ve got good players,” Morgan said. “They believe in what we do here. I’m just here trying to make it even better and try to add on to what coach Roberts did and what coach (Patrick) Toney did. Those guys are guys I really have a lot of respect for.”
Even at Vanderbilt last season, Morgan worked with coaches that were at Wisconsin with Aranda.
“I think it’s a really friendly defense,” Morgan said. “You can have a lot of variables up front and in the back end. It’s what I believe in and honestly, this is what the kids know.”
Even where there are some differences, those challenges only add to Morgan’s excitement level.
“The whole defense, we have a lot of guys that haven’t played a lot that y’all are going to be excited about,” Morgan said. “Like, ‘Where did we have this kid?’ Oh, he was here for two years. He just had to wait behind Percy Butler or something like that. I’m really excited about that.”
Then on the personal side, it’s cool to now be back at his alma mater with a wife and three children.
“I get to experience what I loved as a player as a coach with my family now,” he added. “That makes it even better. I get to do it with the people that you love here, not just me by myself.
There’s also those unexpected treats of walking around campus and seeing someone new who he knew either as a player or coach during previous stints in Lafayette.
“Every coach should come back to the school that they played at, if you can,” Morgan said. “I think it’s a really unique opportunity.”
One step farther, Morgan’s return to UL was made possible because a former teammate is now the head coach in Michael Desormeaux and asked him to return.
“What I think is cool about that is I think this guy gave us an opportunity to do right by him,” he said. “Coach Des has been working to be a head coach for a long time. Nobody in that staff room would never think that guy would not be a head coach.
“We didn’t know he was going to be a head coach right now, but coach Des was going to be the head coach at this school whether this time or next time. I believe that with everything in my heart.”
Somehow it just all worked out like it was supposed to in Morgan’s mind.
“It might not work in another place,” he said, “but this place, that’s what you want.”