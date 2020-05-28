NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has solidified its football postseason opportunities for the next six seasons with five bowl tie-ins beginning with the 2020 season.
The conference's new postseason lineup includes placement in three ESPN Events owned-and-operated bowl games and participation in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and the LendingTree Bowl on an annual basis.
"We are coming off of our most successful season in Sun Belt history," said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. "We're excited to provide a flex model that allows for our fans and schools to go to desirable locations with exciting opponents that are easily accessible and provides more revenue than the previous bowl cycle."
ESPN Events will hold the first, third and fourth selections and will utilize a flex model to select teams into the following pool of games: Boca Raton Bowl, Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., Cure Bowl in Orlando, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl in Texas, the Myrtle Beach Bowl in South Carolina and the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.
The New Orleans Bowl will hold the second selection and the LendingTree Bowl will hold the fifth selection.
In addition to the league's five bowl tie-ins, the Sun Belt champion has access annually to the New Year's Six bowls, managed by the College Football Playoff, should the champion be selected as one of the top four teams overall by the CFP selection committee or ranked by the committee as the top champion among the Group of Five conference champions.