For new UL baseball coach Matt Deggs, the journey is indeed just beginning.

He relishes each opportunity where he an block out everything and work with his new team each day in practice.

“That’s the normalcy part of the day, being able to go out and work with the guys and sharpen that edge,” Deggs said.

Deggs has so many obstacles to overcome and objectives to achieve during this fall season.

With no disrespect to his treasured predecessor – legendary former UL head coach Tony Robichaux, who tragically died on July 3 after multiple heart attacks – Deggs is trying to return the program to its former glory after a disappointing 28-31 season a year ago.

“Especially coming off the year they’re coming off of,” Deggs said. “Coach (Robichaux) is one of my best friends and even Coach would be the first one to tell you, he doesn’t like that (28-31 record).

“He wasn’t happy with that. So we’ve got about 25 new guys and 20-something guys back and we’ve got to go out and play with an edge and get after folks. We’re going to get to playing nasty and we’re going to get to playing fast, hard and loose.”

No one knows more than Deggs how important that goal is and how hard it is to accomplish in a short period of time.

“That’s the biggest teach every day, bringing that pack mentality and playing the game with some attitude and some consistency – just having a consistent edge about us, a chip on our shoulder,” he said.

“To play the brand of baseball I want to play and the brand of baseball UL is known for, it’s an acquired taste. It’s like drinking coffee, you’re going to have a drink a few cups first, especially in today’s day and age. There’s a lot of throwback to what we do when you talk about working, rolling up your sleeves and getting after it every day.”

And that’s not even the hardest part of Deggs’ daily chores.

Somehow he’s got to find a way to handle the baseball details with a heart that’s still broken and oh so heavy in trying to come to grips with Robichaux’s loss.

“As far as the passing of one of your best friends and the guy who saved your life, that’s stuff I’m still coming to terms with,” said Deggs, referring to Robichaux hiring him in 2013 after being fired at Texas A&M and out of coaching while he dealt with personal drinking issues in his life.

In one way, the job of baseball is a welcomed distraction. In another way, it can be an obstacle that complicates.

“From my perspective, I haven’t had time to do anything,” Deggs said. “I can only imagine how the family feels. My job right now is to pick up where Coach left off. So I’ve got to keep the bootstraps pulled up and keep going forward.

“You have good days and you have bad days. Sometimes you think he’s here and then sometimes you wish he was here and sometimes you just can’t believe he’s not here. It’s grief.”

One huge emotional safety net for Deggs is he knows he’s wanted and is supposed to be the one following Robichaux.

“The No. 1 thing that I have that comforts me and my family is the love of the Cajun Nation and the fact that every single Robichaux asked us to come back over here,” Deggs said. “That makes it real comforting.”

The program’s total resolve to respect Robichaux’s legacy in its daily actions, as well as in wearing caps with ‘36’ on them, however, makes the job of molding his players into his image an easier process.

“I think that helps sharpen our edge,” Deggs said. “The ‘36’ is kind of our rally cry. We talk about it daily. We break it down within the practice – 36. That’s kind of our word if you will … 36, that sharpens you up real quick and brings things into focus.

“That’s our total commitment right now, to build on what Coach had built and take the torch and run with it. We’ve got a lot of responsibility with that. So, 36 brings things into clarity and focus real quick.”

As for the actual baseball roster and depth chart, it’s going to take time. That chore is made easier by the new NCAA rule that allows UL to play at Mississippi State on Saturday and then host Tulane in November.

So far, depth in certain areas looks like the biggest issue for the Cajuns.

“All of that will start to reveal itself on Saturday. Been practicing for two weeks, go to Mississippi State, get a good test from a top five team,” Deggs said. “We’ll get exposed in some spots and you want to see that as a coach. That’s a good way to start.

“Then we’ll get to practice for five more weeks and then Tulane comes to town on November 3rd.”

Deggs said very few positions are locked down at this point. Strong frontrunners include Sebastian Toro at catcher, Hayden Cantrelle at shortstop and Brennan Breaux in centerfield.

To a slightly less degree, Jonathan Windham has a good chance to nail down the job at third with his excellent defensive play.

“Everything else in my mind is kind of open and that’s good,” Deggs said. “I’ve been on ball clubs where I could name the starting lineup right now and guys get comfortable with that too.”

On the mound, Deggs said the staff has a chance to “run eight, nine, 10 guys deep, which would be tremendous,” understanding that shining in bullpen sessions can be very different than doing so in games.

“I like the look of our pitching staff,” Deggs said. “My thing is being able to pitch it very efficiently and dominate routine plays, look for and take free outs, expose people on the bases and get big hits.”

Carter Robinson, a 6-8, 250-pound juco national Pitcher of the Year, has a good chance to be in the weekend rotation, as does Conor Angel, who is “a big, 6-foot-5 right, lanky … reminds me of Austin Robichaux .. heavy sink, good slider.”

Deggs also said he’s been pleased with seasoned southpaw Austin Perrin and the progress of sophomore Connor Cooke, as well as juco newcomers Jeff Wilson and Dane Dixon.

“Then we’ve got some guys injured that I haven’t gotten to see yet – Brandon Young, (Jack) Burk who has some big innings here and Austin Bradford,” Deggs said. “Our No. 1 recruit is out of the year. He (Jason Nelson) showed up with Tommy John. He turned down the draft to come to school, but we’ve got to wait a year.”