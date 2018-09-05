His team rolled up 49 points and won big in its season opener, but UL-Lafayette football coach Billy Napier didn’t wait long to state the obvious to his Ragin’ Cajuns.
The dispatch was pretty clear: The Cajuns’ 49-17 Saturday win came over an FCS team in Grambling, and that’s the last time his team will face a lower-division opponent this year.
“The big message for our team is that the margin of error out there Saturday was really big,” Napier said. “That’s not a negative toward Grambling in any way. But it’s important to realize that margin of error is going to get smaller as we go forward.”
That margin shrinks noticeably next week, when the Cajuns (1-0) travel to meet No. 18 Mississippi State after their only open date of the season this weekend. UL-Lafayette will play 11 straight Saturdays beginning Sept. 15 in Starkville, Mississippi, and Napier said his team is using the extra time this week to correct mistakes he saw in the opener.
“We have some details we need to get fixed,” he said, “and we need to start realizing the consequences of not being fundamentally sound, playing with poor eye discipline, mental errors, poor communication, whatever the case may be.
“We have to look at that game with some integrity, evaluate what’s the design of the play, what was the execution of the play, and what were the fundamentals and techniques within the play, and not just evaluate the result.”
Junior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux and safety Corey Turner were the only two returning defenders to start in the opener — but despite an influx of new faces on defense nine of the 11 defensive starters were in the UL-Lafayette program last year.
“In the past, guys never really clicked a whole bunch as a group,” Boudreaux said. “We had to find ourselves as a team. Our defense is less complicated, and that allows us to react faster. Everybody knows their assignments and their gaps, and if everybody’s-gap sound and takes care of their assignments, we’re going to be fine.”
Boudreaux was the only Cajuns player to record more than three tackles (he had four) on a defense that had nearly 30 players see action for at least one series.
“A lot of guys were in the double-digits in plays,” Napier said, “which is good for us in the long term.”
Waiting on the Dogs
UL-Lafayette didn’t begin immediate preparations for Mississippi State despite Saturday’s open date. Napier said the team worked on its own issues in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, along with some preliminary work on future opponents, including the Sept. 22 Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina. Preparation for the Bulldogs, who had their own romp over an FCS foe Saturday in a 63-6 win against Stephen F. Austin, begin in earnest Thursday.
“We’ve got a good plan and I’m excited about getting in the work that we can to improve,” Napier said, “not only fundamentally but logistically with our staff as well.”
Saturday’s win came in Napier’s first game as a head coach, and he admitted he also had issues with the transition after spending his entire coaching career watching only the offense perform. Napier retains play-calling responsibilities similar to his most recent jobs.
“The variables for me were different,” he said. “This was a first-time routine. Even though you have a little plan in your head, you get to looking at wrong things and trip up. The things that we did really well, that I did really well, were things that I’ve been doing for a long time. The key is to really evaluate those things and have the courage to say, 'I really screwed this up and I need to do a better job next time.’ ”
An early look at State
Mississippi State travels to face Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. Next week's game will be its third straight outside the Southeastern Conference before the Bulldogs opening league play Sept. 22 at Kentucky.
Next week’s game will be the first between the teams since 1987 when Mississippi State won 31-3 in Starkville. The Bulldogs hold a 3-0 series edge, winning 20-0 in 1940 and 31-0 in 1945, as part of UL-Lafayette’s all-time 0-42 record against SEC opposition.
The Cajuns play two SEC teams this year, traveling to face No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 29. UL-Lafayette also faced two SEC foes last season, falling at Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
The Cajuns haven’t played two ranked teams in the same season since 2010 when they met Georgia and Oklahoma State, and if Mississippi State and Alabama remain in the top 20, it’ll be the first time for UL-Lafayette to face two top-20 teams since 1985 when they met second-ranked Auburn and fifth-ranked Florida.
Next Saturday’s game will also be the first of two meetings in two seasons for the Cajuns and the Bulldogs. The teams will face off in an Aug. 31, 2019, opener in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.