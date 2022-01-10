With plenty of issues to tackle in his first news conference of the offseason, UL football coach Michael Desormeaux clearly expressed his thoughts on all the transfer portal news surrounding his Ragin’ Cajuns and more on Monday.
Desormeaux said he spoke with each of the six players who entered the transfer portal since Billy Napier left for Florida before they made their decisions and that it’s not an issue of loyalty.
“Not a single one of the kids that came to me about it had a thing to do with loyalty,” Desormeaux said. “Some reasons are good, some reasons are not. I’m not going to get into all that, but at the end of the day, if a kid feels strongly enough that this is not the place for them, then they need to go.
“No one deserves to be in a place where they’re unhappy. No one deserves to have to be stuck in a place where they have little hope of what’s going to happen. I don’t question loyalty as far as that goes.”
The group includes running backs Emani Bailey and Montrell Johnson, offensive linemen O’Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites, wide receiver Kyren Lacy and cornerback Mekhi Garner.
Desormeaux said the program has a policy in place to deal with portal activity.
“I don’t want to go into too much detail on that, but as a program, naturally — as I think everyone would understand — you can say, ‘Hey guys, the door’s open. Go see what’s out there,’” Desormeaux said. “We have some systems in place that we discuss with all the guys. They know before they go into the portal what our policy is.
“But no, I don’t anticipate any of them coming back.”
Despite losing key members of his program, Desormeaux said he’s not against the intent of the transfer portal.
“This transfer portal thing, the design of it is a really good idea,” he said. “For a long time as a head coach, you had all the power. You could say, ‘Yes, you can transfer,’ or ‘No, you can’t transfer. Or if you do, you can’t go to these schools.’ That’s not right in and of itself. Now the kids have an option to go out and do that.”
Consequently, Desormeaux said he’ll support those endeavors once the decision is made.
"If you really care about the kid, then you’re going to help them if that’s what they decide to do," he said. "That’s what we’ve done. As much as you don’t want to see them leave, you’ve got relationships with these guys — some of them three, four, five years now. Just because they feel like this isn’t the right fit for them now, it doesn’t change the way you feel about them.
“To be honest, most of the kids will tell you the truth. They’ll tell you why they left. Every one of our kids that I talked to — and I talked to every single of them before they went in — they all had reasons. Some of them were different. Some of them I felt were great reasons, but that’s not my decision to make.”
Desormeaux said his program won’t typically be busy in the transfer portal, but could look for some offensive line depth if for no other reason than to make sure there are enough linemen for an effective spring season.
“We’re not in panic mode,” he insisted. “We’re not going through the portal every day to see who hits. That’s not the way we’re going to do it.
“We’ll be ready to go. We’ve got plenty on this roster to go out there and do what we want to do.”
As a first-time collegiate head coach, Desormeaux’s already been a major topic of social media conversations because of UL’s losses in the transfer portal.
“The people that matter are the people in that building right there that know what’s going on,” Desormeaux said. “It’s about what’s going on in that building. We all believe what’s about the happen. We all believe in the things that we have in place to make it work.
“Other people can have opinions and that’s fine … but to say we’re worried about it would certainly not be the case.”
Asked about a Twitter post he made a week ago in which he gave a definition of the word ‘integrity’, Desormeaux simply explained the importance of the word to his program.
“Integrity is the first pillar of our program,” he said. “It was a definition strictly straight from the definition of what integrity is. Listen, everything that we do here is going to be done with integrity. Other people may or may not do it, that’s not anything to do with us. That’s the first pillar of what our program is about. Integrity goes along with honesty and truthfulness and doing what you say you’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to do.
“People read into a whole lot of things on the internet and that’s fine. I’m not going to go in there and clear myself up. I don’t really care. But our guys know we’re going to do things the right way. Our coaches, our players, we’re going to treat them the right way. We’re going to do what we say we’re going to do, and we’re going to say the things that we mean.”