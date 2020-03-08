When two teams meet for a third time in the same season, the battle lines are pretty much drawn.

There usually aren’t many surprises left.

That may not be the case for Monday’s 6 p.m. Sun Belt Conference tournament second-round matchup between the UL Ragin’ Cajuns and Georgia Southern at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia.

“One game at a time,” UL junior guard Cedric Russell said of the matchup. “It’s win or go home.”

Georgia Southern (18-13) swept the Cajuns in the two games — pulling away in both to win 71-51 on Jan. 11 in Georgia and 86-79 on Feb. 8 in Lafayette.

The only problem with getting a beat on this matchup is how many missing pieces there were.

In the first meeting, for instance, the Cajuns (15-18) were playing without guards Mylik Wilson, P.J. Hardy and Trajan Wesley.

“It gives me a lot of motivation, because I was just sitting on the bench and watching my team play when I knew I could be out there playing,” Wilson said. “So I know this is going to be a revenge trip for all of us.”

That trio combined for 35 points in Saturday’s 73-66 win over Arkansas State.

The lack of depth in their absence proved obvious in the second half in Statesboro. UL led 30-26 at intermission, only to lose the game by 20 points.

“I felt like we played 20 minutes well in that first game,” Russell said. “I felt like we beat that first 20 minutes and we didn’t have him (Wilson) and two other players that we have back. It’s definitely a revenge trip.

“Anybody can be beaten. It’s not like it’s the NBA playoffs and we’ve got to play them at least four times. It’s one and done.”

Then in the rematch at the Cajundome, UL coach Bob Marlin was ejected early in that contest.

Also making the matchup hard to figure is Georgia Southern’s side as well. In the first meeting, All-Sun Belt performers Ike Smith and Quan Jackson only combined for 17 points with the trio of Elijah McCadden, Isaiah Crawley and Simeon Carter combining for 37 points.

But in Lafayette, Smith scored 25 and Jackson 23 to outlast the Cajuns.

Tirus Smith scored 12 points early in the first game before getting into foul trouble, but he’s now suspended. Jalen Johnson was the leading scoring in Statesboro with 15.

“It’s a guard’s game,” Marlin said. “It should be a good basketball game. I think it will. They’ve got good players, too. Quan Jackson and Ike Smith put on a show here.

“We just didn’t finish the game. We had an opportunity to win that game. We just didn’t.”

Russell figures to be in the middle of it, whether his shooting touch is on or not.

“Like I said at the beginning of the year, this is a really versatile team, so anybody can drive the bus on any night,” Russell said. “It happens. Even guys in the pros, they can go off one night and then some nights, it’s just not falling. I can accept that and live with that.

“Still, at the end of games, I put myself in those type of situations for that. I just deal with it and get back in the lab and move on to Georgia Southern.”

The winner of this contest will meet Georgia State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Atlanta.

“They love us there (Statesboro) I can promise you,” Marlin said. “They’ll be sitting right behind our bench and giving us an ear full. It’ll be a challenge. Hanner Field House is one of the toughest places to play in the league because it’s small and loud.

“They’ve got a good basketball team and they want shot at Georgia State again as well.”