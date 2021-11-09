It can be a tricky balance, but one UL freshman wide receiver Dontae Fleming has apparently pulled off.

On one hand, the former East St. John playmaker likes to have fun playing football.

Yes, he’s serious about doing his job when it’s time to work, but he’s also the first name that comes up if a teammate gets a prank pulled on them.

“That’s always been my personality,” Fleming said. “I’m just a guy that loves football and likes to have fun with it. You don’t want to be in practice, just pouting all day. I’m going to be having fun.”

UL punter Rhys Byrns prepared for field position battle against Troy on Saturday The defensive units from UL and Troy are ranked in the upper half of the Sun Belt Conference in most categories, and in the top three in many …

On the other hand, earning time at wide receiver for the No. 24-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns isn’t an easy job. It requires attention to detail.

“Receiver is a very skilled position,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “You’re talking about press release, you’re talking about top of the route, you’re talking about coverage recognition … there’s a laundry list a mile long of all the things you can do to improve as a playmaker at receiver.”

As opposed as those two concepts seem to be on the surface, Fleming has somehow figured out the way to do both.

“It’s just football,” Fleming said. “At some point, it’s a serious moment, but you’ve got to have fun doing it. It just can’t be all tight and stuff. You’ve got to loosen up.”

Not only is Napier a stickler for details, but he’s a longtime wide receivers coach, so his head coach knows all the ins and outs of what’s required to earn playing time at that position.

So all the joking isn’t simply a front for the 6-1, 170-pound receiver to trick his way into playing time.

“I’ve been impressed with Dontae in terms of just maturity as a person,” Napier said. “He’s a detail guy. At receiver, my experience is the really elite players are consumed with the details.

“Everything is precise from the beginning of the play until the end of the play. From how they sit in a meeting to how they take notes to how they take reps and walk-throughs.”

The proof has been in his numbers. For most of the season, Fleming was the Cajuns’ leading receiver with 20 receptions for 271 yards and one touchdown after just 12 catches for 190 yards and one score last season.

“What we’ve seen from Dontae is that he’s bought into that detail,” Napier said. “I see him being more conscientious. I see him really improving his technique and fundamentals and that’s carried over. The guy’s got unique speed and acceleration. He’s made a bunch of plays.”

It was pretty obvious to Fleming in his first season a year ago that he needed a better grasp of the play book.

“It was really about just knowing all the plays and stuff,” Fleming said. “Last year, I was getting to know it, but I didn’t know it as much as I do know. I’m much more comfortable in the offense.

“Paying attention to detail… I’m really more focused this year than last year. Film study, learning the plays and stuff like that have helped me a lot.”

Senior quarterback Levi Lewis has also noticed the difference.

UL men's hoops squad very encouraging in season opener For UL men’s basketball fans, there were many things to like about the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 81-47 season-opening win over West Florida on Tuesday at…

“Year two in the system is always good,” Lewis said. “Tae is a guy that’s catching on. He’s getting in his groove. He’s not overthinking plays. He’s not out there thinking. He’s just reacting and catching on pretty fast. He’s in his groove. That’s why you’re seeing the things that you see.”

In between his stretches of comedy, Fleming does have a game plan for upgrading his play even more. For one, he really wants to gain weight. His nickname on the team is ‘Skinny’. As he claims, he eats and eats, but just doesn’t gain weight.

“I don’t know how,” he laughed. “I don’t know what’s the deal.”

He’d also hope to get “better at my route running, knowing more of the plays and my chemistry with Levi got way better.”

For now, though, Napier is pleased with the progress already made.

“We love being around him,” Napier said. “He’s certainly done a great job for our team. I think he’s got a bright future in front of him.”