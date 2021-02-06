JONESBORO, Ark. — The UL Ragin’ Cajuns ran into a buzzsaw in Arkansas this weekend.
The Red Wolves nailed eight 3-pointers in the first half to jump out to a 17-point halftime lead and cruised to an 83-77 victory over UL on Saturday at First National Bank Arena.
The win allowed Arkansas State to return the trick with a sweep after UL swept the Red Wolves in Lafayette two weeks before.
The Cajuns are now 13-6 overall and 7-5 in league play, while the Red Wolves improved 8-9 and 5-5. UL will return to the Cajundome on Thursday to face UL-Monroe, before going to Monroe on Saturday.
Arkansas State shot 56% from the field in the first half, compared to just 31% for the Cajuns to build the big lead.
Things appeared manageable for the Cajuns with Theo Awkuba hit two free throws with 5:35 left until intermission to narrow the gap to 33-27.
But the Red Wolves got back-to-back 3s from Malcolm Farrington and Christian Willis to quickly bolster that cushion to 39-27.
Arkansas State ended the first half on a 13-2 run.
UL’s defense stiffened in the second half, limiting the Red Wolves to just 11 3-pointers for the game.
As a result, UL was able to cut the lead to five at 77-72 with 2:07 left, but that was the closest the Cajuns would get.
Cedric Russell led the Cajuns with 30 points in a losing cause, followed by Mylik Wilson with 12 points and six boards. Akwuba collected 10 points and four rebounds.
One night after scoring 23 points with 14 rebounds, Dou Gueye settled for six points and eight boards.
The Red Wolves had four double-figure scorers, led by Marquis Eaton with 15 points and freshman center Norchad Omier with 14 points and 10 rebounds.