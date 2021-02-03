In so many ways, Acadiana defensive end Cameron George and Carencro running back Kendrell Williams are the epitome of what UL coach Billy Napier wants in a recruit.

Both have strong family ties. Both are quiet with strong wills off the field and make huge impacts on the field.

Both play as hard as anyone on their teams. Both possess the ability to focus on the task at hand and avoid distractions.

Both are plenty willing to put their team’s fortunes over their own concerns.

And being Lafayette Parish standouts coming off state championship seasons, both George and Williams are clear examples of UL’s “inside out” recruiting philosophy of starting the process at home.

So the attraction couldn’t have made more sense Wednesday when George and Williams were two of nine high school signees added to UL’s 2021 recruiting class.

“Kendrell is a good person,” Napier said. “I think he comes from a really special family. I think he’s been raised with certain expectations. The guy is a blue-collar guy, he’s a worker, he’s very respectful, he’s got a great work ethic.”

Napier said he still remembers the first time he met the 6-2, 245-pound George.

“He has a certain intensity about him that I really like,” Napier said. “I can remember the first time I met him was about a year ago around this time. He came over and I met him and I said, ‘You know what, that guy’s the right kind of guy.’”

Both were for their respective teams.

After carrying the Golden Bears to the quarterfinals as a junior with 1,935 yards and 25 scored on 244 carries, Williams carried it less in 2020 in hopes of keeping him fresher for the playoffs. He still finished with 964 yards and 15 touchdowns while also catching eight passes for another three scores.

“It really did work out perfectly to be honest,” Williams said. “I feel really good that we were able to overcome the coronavirus. We were able to do all the right things to protect ourselves and stay corona-free.”

Williams was completely ready to sign with UL in December, but Napier loved his reason for waiting until February.

“The reason I didn’t sign in December is because I didn’t want any extra attention because I wanted to be focused on winning the state championship,” he said. “Plus, signing in February didn’t really change anything.”

For George, waiting worked out for him as well.

“I feel like it worked out well that way,” George said. “I was really able to take some time and really think about, ‘Am I really making the right decision?’ Talking to my family, to my brothers, the faculty at my school, so I feel like it helped me take some time to make sure I’m making the right decision.”

George earned Class 5A all-state and all-metro Most Valuable Player honors after finishing with 33 tackles, 21 assists, 11 sacks, 13 stops behind the line, 20 hurries and four pass breakups.

“Those are big honors,” George said. “I’m very blessed to have those because I really worked hard for those and my coaches put me in position to be able to make the plays in order to help the team win.

“It was a very fun time having guys out there with great leadership like LT (LaTerrance Welch), Walter (Bob) and Derreck (Bercier). I’m fortunate that I was able to experience relationships with those guys and build chemistry with them to go out with a bang in my last year.”

Napier said his staff certainly took notice of the Rams’ defense.

“Personally I tell our staff all the time, Acadiana, they play defense over there, man,” Napier said. “I mean the effort, the relentless approach, the physicality. He brings that mindset, that expectation that we would like.

“Being from the backyard and certainly playing at a place like Acadiana it’s a feather in his cap when it come to our evaluation process, that’s for sure.”

Williams can seemingly do it all. He won the 400 meters at state as a sophomore, has won a state championship and a state runner-up in wrestling and now is a state champion in football.

“He’s a really unique competitor,” said Napier, who would also like Williams’ focus when asked if he’s still riding the wave of the football state title.

“I am still excited, but we all kind of moved on to other sports and have goals to achieve in other sports, so we’ve kind of put that on the side for the next sport,” Williams said.

Likewise, both had their eye on Napier’s Cajuns as well this past season.

“It was really cool to see the program do such big thing this year,” George said. “It was my first time seeing stuff like that from UL. It was a new thing to see and it was really a culture change. This season really put the program on the map.”

As a running back heading to a program that just lost Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas, Williams especially took notice of how many true freshman got meaningful snaps for the No. 15-ranked Cajuns this past fall.

“It was exciting,” Williams said. “They had a lot of young players. I’m going to be a young player too going into the next season. They had a lot of young players going off the whole season like Kyren Lacy, Errol Rogers, Dontae Fleming – a lot of them were doing big things on offense. That kind of opened up my eyes that I want to do the same when I get there.”