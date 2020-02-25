UL’s basketball team should be used to operating shorthanded.
Because of the continuing rash of injuries and illnesses, plus one key suspension, the Ragin’ Cajuns only dressed eight players for Saturday’s game at UL-Monroe. The absences proved huge as the Cajuns faded in the second half and were beaten solidly in the interior, losing 83-77 to a Warhawk team the Cajuns had downed by a 21-point margin earlier this season.
Those eight players will have to shoulder the load once again Wednesday when the Cajuns (11-17, 8-11 Sun Belt) welcome Arkansas State (15-14, 7-11) in the first of three pivotal conference games to wrap up the regular season. Those same eight might also be the only available players for the final two regular-season games, at Little Rock on Saturday and at home against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday.
“We’ve talked about a sense of urgency at practice,” Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said. “With the seniors, P. J. (Hardy) and Mason (Aucoin), they’ve only got three games left and a couple of games at home. We know what is at stake and we’re trying to get in the tournament, get a home game and win and advance and continue to play. There’s definitely a sense of urgency.”
The numbers-challenged Cajuns currently stand 10th in the 12-team Sun Belt, but are only a half-game behind Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina, both at 7-11 with two games remaining. Those two teams are the Cajuns’ home opponents in the next seven days surrounding Saturday’s road-trip to league-leading Arkansas-Little Rock, and any two wins would lock UL into the 10-team field for the conference tournament.
More importantly, wins over Arkansas State — which is mired in a seven-game losing streak — and Coastal Carolina would virtually lock up a first-round home game in the tournament. The Sun Belt tourney’s new format features the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds hosting the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds in the opening round.
“The winner of this game’s going to be in good position for the tournament,” Marlin said of Wednesday’s second game of the year against the Red Wolves. “The loser’s going to be at a disadvantage, so we’re looking forward to Wednesday.
“We lost another opportunity (at ULM), but some people lost on Saturday and if we could have won it would have really elevated us. If we win our home games I feel like we’ll get a home game and probably play Coastal or Arkansas State again. There’s still basketball to be played.”
The Cajuns are playing basketball with a short bench, with the three early season-ending injuries to key performers being compounded by forward Chris Spenkuch (concussion protocol) and guard Calvin Temple (quad) sidelined and starting guard and second-leading scorer Cedric Russell (13.3) playing through a painful foot injury.
The biggest recent loss, though, is the indefinite suspension of junior power forward Tirus Smith because of an unspecified violation of team rules. Smith’s absence was notable on Saturday when ULM outrebounded the Cajuns and Warhawk center Chris Efretuei had seven offensive rebounds.
Smith, averaging 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds, had 17 points and eight rebounds in only 21 minutes in his last game when he helped lead UL to an 81-77 road win at Troy 10 days ago. In his last four games, the junior averaged 11.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.
The Cajuns only have three non-guards available and healthy — small forward and team leading scorer Jalen Johnson (15.5 points), junior forward Dou Gueye (8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds) and little-used junior Kristian Lafayette, who had five points and four rebounds in 12 minutes at ULM.
Even the five available guards have all been part of the MASH unit. Along with Russell’s foot, Trajan Wesley missed six weeks with concussion issues, Hardy missed seven games with physical ailments, Mylik Wilson was out for two weeks with a twisted knee and Aucoin has been limited in playing time with a back injury. That has left Marlin looking for silver linings but knowing his team will be at a size and bulk disadvantage the rest of the way.
“Kristian did a good job for us especially in the first half,” Marlin said. “Tirus’ situation is what it is, he will not be back for the foreseeable future and we will do it by committee inside. Monroe used their strength inside against us, and that’s not going to change.
“Arkansas State’s strong inside and leading the league in free throws attempted and will try to go right at us and get us in foul trouble. Little Rock has great size and they’ll hammer it inside, and Coastal has Tommy Burton who’s averaging a double-double almost. We’re going to have to play smaller and fight through it and try to rebound the ball best we can, and use our speed and pace of play to help us on the offensive end.”