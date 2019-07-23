Evangeline Downs adds two days to end of 2019 meet
OPELOUSAS – Evangeline Downs is announcing that the 2019 Thoroughbred season will be extended by two additional days. Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 29 will now be the final two days of the meeting. The regular 5:50 pm post time will be in effect for both of those dates.
Evangeline Downs has suffered several weather-related cancellations since the season started on April 3. Hurricane Barry is the most recent cause of this happening with the Saturday, July 13 program being cancelled in anticipation of the storm’s impact on the Louisiana area.
Evangeline Downs’ Director of Racing Chris Warren says that this was a decision made in conjunction with the track’s horsemen, “Boyd Gaming has agreed to work with the HBPA to add two additional race days to offset some of the days that were lost during the season.”