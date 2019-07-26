Every time the subject of UL’s quarterback position for the 2019 season comes up, I can’t help but hesitate.

The pause is both to acknowledge the seemingly obvious, but still leave that little bit of breathing room for a series of statements still rattling around in the back of my mind.

The seemingly obvious assessment is junior southpaw Levi Lewis will be the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback, barring injury, when coach Billy Napier’s Ragin’ Cajuns begin the upcoming season at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 against Mississippi State in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

After all, Lewis is the only quarterback in UL’s stable with any Division I playing experience. He played in all 14 games last season, finishing 37-of-59 passing for 585 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Coaches tend to love leaders, players who have paid their dues and done things the right way. Lewis absolutely shines in all of those critical categories in the biggest leadership position.

“Levi’s kind of the leader in the clubhouse and then we’re going to have a competition to see who’s his main competition,” Napier clarified at Monday’s Sun Belt Media Day.

Another reason to believe it’s a slam dunk is the time Napier and his staff have put into Lewis … time that wasn’t part of the staff’s duties the year before with the bulk of the planning focused on the skills of starter Andre Nunez.

“Absolutely we have,” Napier revealed. “We spent a lot of time in the offseason researching quarterbacks who maybe are similar, whether that’s Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. There’s a number of guys who play at a high level who aren’t the biggest guys when it comes to their stature.”

Not being the prototypical pocket passer, sometimes coaches have to be creative.

“Conceptually, you always start with what the quarterback can do,” Napier said. “Levi’s got a quick accurate release and a big arm. It’s more about creating space for him, creating throwing lanes. That’s probably where we’ve taken a step forward. We’ve put him in position to where he can take advantage of his strengths.

“We’ve got plenty of skill on offense. It starts with what the quarterback can do and then you start spreading the ball around to your better skill players.”

In addition to being listed as 5-11, Lewis is also left-handed.

“It’s a transition for me, because I was a right-handed quarterback,” Napier said. “I’m always scripting, thinking and processing, visualizing as a right-handed guy, so it’s caused some issues for me a little bit. It just takes a little time.

“I had to do it some of the time last year. But when you’re scripting the ones, you have to think about it from that perspective.”

Typically, a quarterback with Lewis’ skill set would do more running. But after carrying it 37 times for 175 yards in four games as a freshman, Lewis only had 25 carries for 83 yards rushing with no scores last year.

Napier believes if he wants to run it, do so with his three super-talented running backs. Hard to argue too much with that logic.

My hunch is in a perfect world, if experience and injury reports were all even, Napier would prefer a taller dropback style quarterback to run his offense.

He essentially said that before when answering a question about his basic philosophy.

Then in the first press conference of the spring season, Napier reminded everyone who won the job a year ago.

“Last year at this time, nobody thought a walk-on juco quarterback from California was going to be the guy,” Napier said. “Coming in the door, everybody talked about Jordan Davis and Levi Lewis and here comes Andre Nunez, who proved to be an effective player for us and playing winning football for us last year. Time will tell.”

In the next press conference, he continued to pledge allegiance to his 2018 concept of a modified two-quarterback system.

With no experience outside of Lewis, even discussing that option seemed futile at the time … having never even seen potential candidates in 6-3 red-shirt sophomore transfer Jai’ave Magalei or 6-3 true freshman Clifton McDowell take a snap at that point.

A week before the spring game, Napier seemed to squash any such thoughts by saying he probably wouldn’t employ his two-quarterback philosophy because Lewis was so far ahead of his inexperienced counterparts.

Then came the spring game.

You can only judge so much from an intrasquad scrimmage. Lewis rode the senior offensive line and powerful running game to a win to a game-winning TD drive on the game’s final play – a week after leading the game-winning drive late in the second scrimmage.

But Magalei put on a passing display, hitting on 17 of 23 passes for 270 yards and two scores. McDowell also didn’t look out of place either.

“We made good decisions on both,” Napier’s post-spring assessment of his backup QBs. “Both have a ways to go. Jai’ave in particular has impressed me giving the fact that he just got here on Feb. 17. We only really worked with the guy about six weeks. And then Clifton is exactly what I thought he was coming out of high school. A really big athletic guy.

“Both are big athletic men with enough arm, but both have areas where they can improve. We’ve got to get Jai’ave healthy. We’ve got to fine-tune Clifton as a passer. Both picked it up really quickly. Both love the game, are great teammates, have character and are very capable. Both good decisions by our staff to take those guys on as scholarship players.”

Suddenly, I was teasing Napier about sandbagging on his backup quarterback possibilities.

The summer has also added two more names in Brayden Hawkins and true freshman Chandler Fields from New Orleans.

“Chandler Fields is here now and he’s already created a buzz amongst our players about his ability, his work ethic and his leadership,” Napier said. “He’s very much a candidate that will compete.”

Hawkins, who has spent time at UTEP, Maryland Northwest Mississippi CC in his career, enrolled at UL this summer and the Cajuns are waiting on the NCAA ruling of a waiver request to determine when his eligibility begins.

Certainly, Lewis would understand sharing time after being the part-time reserve a year ago.

“I’ll put myself in his shoes too,” Lewis said. “You always have to look at the bigger picture. At the same time, you’ve got to do what’s best for the team. You’ve got to want it every day. You’ve got to stay hungry.

“It’s always good to get a different perspective from another guy. As a player, you have to adapt. You just have to adapt and go with it and it’ll make you a better person.”

But it’s not like Lewis took any steps backwards in the spring.

“He’s processing better,” Napier said of Lewis’ progress. “He’s more familiar not only with what we’re doing, but I think he has a bigger grasp of what the defense is trying to do. Understanding the weak spots in the defense and what the defense is giving him. Certainly he’s always been a great athlete. He’s always been a great leader. He has the intangibles. And really has the arm talent.

“The big thing for him is he’s much more effective as a pocket passer, getting the ball out of his hand. He’s much more accurate. He impressed me with how he’s improved as a passing this spring. If he can continue to do that, he’ll be a very productive player here.”

On paper, there shouldn’t be a quarterback question as August drills begin for a change.

Lewis entered the spring and left it as the “clear-cut starter,” but we’ll keep an ear and an eye open for any curious statements along the way.

Just in case the unexpected arises again.