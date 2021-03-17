Louisiana Classics Schedule
FRIDAY:
3/5 p.m. Discus, Javelin finals (M&W); 6:30 p.m., 200 prelominaries (M&W); 7:30 p.m., 5K finals (M&W).
SATURDAY:
Field Event finals: 10 a.m., Hammer throw (M), Shot Put (W), Long Jump (W); 11:30 a.m., Women's Pole Vault; 1 p.m., Men's Shot Put, Women's Hammer, High Jump (M&W); 2 p.m., Triple Jump (M&W).
Track Event finals: 2 p.m., 4x100 Relay (M&W); 6:35, 3:50 p.m., 4x400 Relay (W, M)
UL's Ragin' Cajun track and field coaches are eager to see how their athletes perform in the Louisiana Classics on Friday and Saturday at Cajun Track.
The Cajuns have not been in action since an encouraging showing in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships in February, in which the men placed third with 111 points and the women staged a strong second day for a fourth-place 65.5 points.
It was a sign of the program's growth under head coach Lon Badeaux, who expects a good show in this weekend's lone home meet of 2021.
“Previously,” Badeaux said, “Our program was geared for our seniors and depended upon how they performed. But we're not built that way anymore. We're built to maintain a high level very year.
“We scored 111 in Birmingham, and left points out there. We could have had 125. We're very competitive with each other. Our athletes are starting to look at (NCAA) regional qualifying marks. They get more motivated.
“We've had 10 entered at nationals before. We'd like to see 30.”
The Cajun women were outscored 63-3 on events over a mile long at the SBC meet, but sprinter Kiana Foster won the 60 and 200 to spark a rally.by a young, resilient team.
“They're so young, they don't know they're good,” assistant coach Tommy Badon said. “So young they don't know how good they can be. They're looking at top (school) marks they can break.”
Badon is on his second hitch as a Cajun coach, serving previously on the legendary dominant teams of the 1990's under the late Charles Lancon, and it hasn't all been easy.
“Not at all,” he said. “My first sprint relay team (upon return) had one sprinter, a hurdler, a long jumper and a pole vaulter. At one meet, we were in the ninth heat in lane 7. I wasn't used to that.”
While talent, depth, focus and results have improved, the upswing will draw its first outdoor test against state schools, headlined by the LSU Tigers.
“I'm looking forward to seeing some of outdoor the events, like the javelin and discus which you don't have indoors,” Badeaux said. “We have good people in those events. I'd like to see how good we can be there.
“It also peaks my interest to see our women's 4x100 against LSU, which usually brings good people. That could be exciting.
“I want to see the 100 and 110 hurdles. With Covid-19 wiping us out last season, we've got some young guys who haven't run those events since high school.”
Cajun champions in the Sun Belt Conference Indoors included: Brock Appiah (21.31 200), Ryan Theyard (50-5.5 triple jump), Kiana Foster (7.37 60; 23.97 200), Serenity Rogers (8.46 60 hurdles) and Reagann Leleux (13-1 pole vault).