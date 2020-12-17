The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have been in the spotlight, and not just for their football abilities. The No. 9 Chants are playing the No. 17 Cajuns Saturday for the Sun Belt Championship.

Two weeks ago, Coastal won a dramatic non-conference matchup against BYU. That game became nationally know as Mullets vs. Mormoms.

Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell thinks his players sport the best hairdos in the country. The Cajuns aren't so sure.

"The Cajuns give us a run for our money for sure, they’ve got some guys that look good with their stuff," Chadwell said. But, "I don’t know if anybody else rocks the mullet as much as we do here, so I’m going to say we would be first place until I see otherwise."

To see what Chadwell is referring to, look no further than senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher.

Gallagher dons a mullet which he dubs as the “Chanticleer Chandelier.”

On the other side of the field, redshirt junior offensive lineman David Hudson didn't always have a "Joe Dirt" mullet.

Hudson said it’s something that was discussed among his group of close friends on the team as far back as last season. Only, he didn’t pull the trigger.

“So basically, I had my hair all the way down, all long locks,” Hudson explained. “Me and a couple of teammates actually came together and said, ‘Let’s do mullets, let’s do mullets’. Last season came around and I didn’t really do it. I was like, ‘Aww shucks.’ They got on my butt about it, so this year Pearse Migl and Peyton Aucoin really got on my butt about it and they finally convinced me to do it.”

Hudson suggested his was the best one, although he admitted Coastal Carolina’s large group of mullet-wearing players was impressive when they visited Cajun Field on Oct. 17.

“They have a lot of mullets on their team,” he said. “They’ve got strength in numbers. Me having my ego, I feel like I’ve got a better mullet.”

Hudson said he’s been laughed at and with among the wide array of comments from friends and teammates.

“I embrace it,” he said of the mixed reactions. “It doesn’t matter.”