It’s certainly wasn’t a perfect scenario for UL’s offense going into the season opener.

Entering August camp, there were high hopes for a pair of veteran returning tight ends in Chase Rogers and Johnny Lumpkin.

Rogers got bit by the injury bug again and has left the university, while Lumpkin is still recovered from a separated shoulder.

That left offensive coordinator Rob Sale with a pair of H-backs in senior graduate transfer Nick Ralston and Pearse Migl and two young true tight ends in redshirt sophomore Hunter Bergeron and true freshman Neal Johnson.

After viewing the tape, UL coach Billy Napier was quite pleased with the response from that group.

“I’m excited about those guys, not only all four in their first game for the Cajuns, they played well, they competed, they played hard, they were assignment sound, no major issues in the game,” Napier said. “I’m excited because now we know we have a bunch of competitive dudes that it’s not too big for. Seeing those guys grow as the season goes I think we’re going to be in really good shape there.”

Ralston highlighted the group’s effort with an 11-yard touchdown reception, but it went beyond that.

“Nick Ralston, obviously you can see how he’s a big physical violent player that can catch the ball, run after the catch, certainly he’s a smart guy that can do a lot of different stuff,” Napier said. “I was impressed with the rookie Neal Johnson and how he played in his first ever college game, he’s a big smooth athlete that can do a lot of things.”

And, according to Napier, Migl was “exceptional.”

Never stop leading

When a quarterback throws an interception, there’s no way of hiding it.

When it comes on the first play from scrimmage on national television in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against an SEC team, there’s really no way to hiding it.

But not only did none of his senior teammates need to encourage junior quarterback Levi Lewis after the early mishap, it was actually the quarterback himself lifting up his teammates.

“No, he came to us,” senior right guard Kevin Dotson said. “He told us it was going to be good. We knew he keeps his head too in these situations. He’s had a bad game before and he’s still been able to keep us involved and encouraged the entire time.”

Keeping QB upright

Lewis is known as a mobile quarterback, but that doesn’t mean that athleticism is going to show up in lots of rushing yards this season.

Much like last season, Napier made it very clear in Saturday’s game, as well as in a subsequent press conference, he doesn’t plan on dip into that well very often.

“It’s kind of the way I see it, I’m not a big quarterback-run guy, we do certain types of concepts with the guy, but we’d like to play where the quarterback doesn’t get hit the entire day, maybe that’s because I played quarterback.

“But the quarterback in our system, he has to make so many decisions to distribute the ball, there’s so much going on out there where the guy’s got to make so many decisions based on the defense. I’d like to not run the guy, but certainly the couple of scenarios where he did run it, it was the right decision on his part.”

Cajuns forced to overcome long list of self-inflicted wounds, crazy plays For those who thought the 11 a.m. starting time was a bit strange, they quickly were treated to a host of very odd plays in the first half of …

In Saturday’s game, Lewis officially had six carries for a minus-10 yards rushing with a long of 10 yards, but few of those were designed runs.

“There’s going to be some of that, but no different than Andre (Nunez) last year,” Napier said. “We’re going to try to play a particular brand of ball. I’d much rather hand it to the running backs we have than have Levi run the ball, I’d much rather throw it the skill that we have on offense at receiver and tight end.

“He’s going to make plays with his feet naturally, and there’s going to be scenarios where he does pull the ball down or pull the ball on a read, just like he did the other day, or run the draw.”

Something’s got to give

When UL meets Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field, a streak will end.

The Flames have started a season 0-2 since 2012 and the Cajuns haven’t started out 0-2 since 2013.

+2 UL coach Napier not playing 'shoulda, woulda, coulda' game in opening loss to Mississippi State UL coach Billy Napier quickly declined the temptation to dabble in what might have been after Saturday’s 38-28 loss to Mississippi State in th…

Moreover, the Cajuns have won their home opener in 10 of the past 11 seasons with the blowout loss to Boise State in 2016 being the only exception. Prior to that, Ohio University beat UL 31-23 in 2007.

In Liberty’s 24-0 home loss to No. 22 Syracuse and UL’s 38-28 loss to Mississippi State, the two teams combined for nine turnovers. Lewis was making the fourth start of his career – and first in two years – while Liberty starter Stephen Calvert now has 31 starts under his belt.