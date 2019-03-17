Heading into the 2018 season, UL coach Billy Napier called defensive lineman Joe Dillon the best returning defensive player the Cajuns had.

Dillon said he was excited for the 2018 season with Napier taking over the program and a lot of new possibilities in front of him. He was then forced to miss the 2018 season with osteonecrosis — an illness that causes bones to break down faster than the body can make new bone.

“It was a hard deal not being able to be out there with my teammates,” Dillon said. “We had a new coaching staff and I wanted to see how that was. It was frustrating.”

According to Napier, Dillon underwent stem cell treatment in Birmingham, Alabama to help regrow the bone in his hip. The procedure was successful and Napier said Dillon now has a new lease on not only his football career, but life.

“Joe’s very grateful to be healthy,” Napier said. “There were a couple weeks where he felt like his career was over. Now all of a sudden he’s got a new life here and we’re very pleased.”

Dillon received a medical red-shirt for 2018 and has two more years of eligibility. Both Napier and Cajuns defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said they think Dillon will become one of the defensive leaders this season.

“Joe certainly brings something from a leadership standpoint,” Roberts said. “He's a veteran older guy who brings us a lot of value to a group when you're trying to get them to go to the next level. It was a pretty big blow losing him last year.”

Dillon said he anticipates his role in the defense to be what its always been. He will rush the quarterback with his hand down or he can also drop back into coverage. Napier said Dlllon’s versatility will help him make an immediate impact this season.

“Joe is a guy who’s very versatile,” Napier said. “He does a great job in coverage when we do drop him back, but the immediate impact is going to be the playmaking ability. He's certainly going to be a difference maker on third down.

“When Joe gets back in the groove, he certainly has an ability to be a leader on our football team. Having him on hand is big and we hope to have him here for two more years.”

Napier said Dillon has done an exceptional job learning the system despite being out for so long. Dillon said football and school come naturally to him, but he relied heavily on his teammates to get through the frustrations of being away from football for so long.

“Football and school — I can do that like the back of my hand,” Dillon said. “The other stuff, I really needed my teammates. They really got me through it.

“This spring has been wonderful so far. I have good teammates to push me and everything is going great.”