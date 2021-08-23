UL’s second scrimmage in preparation for the Sept. 4 season opener at Texas has come and gone.

But coach Billy Napier still isn’t very interested in unveiling too many of the details.

Overall, though, he was pleased with the effort by his No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns.

“There were a lot of positives to the scrimmage,” he said. “It was very competitive throughout. There’s no question that the offense and the defense both got the best of each at certain times in the scrimmage.

“We’re getting closer to being game ready. That’s our entire focus at this point and time. We’ve got to make progress as an organization in getting everyone ready for the game.”

One area the Cajuns showed improvement in from the first to the second scrimmage was in the kicking game.

“I was impressed with the kicking game film,” Napier said. “I felt like we took some steps forward there.”

After the first scrimmage, Napier said he wasn’t satisfied with two of the four special-teams units.

“I think if you want to be good in the kicking game, you’ve got to make it important to the staff, to the players,” Napier said. “You’ve got to allocate time. You can’t just check the box. There’s got to be an expectation when it comes to detail and effort.”

The Cajuns began school Monday, effectively ending camp. Napier said the team began a four-day stretch of preparing for future opponents, before shifting the focus solely on the Texas Longhorns beginning Thursday.

“We’re still going to work against each other,” Napier said. “We’re just going to decrease the volume a little bit and then add some walk-throughs at the end.”

Veteran center Shane Vallot said a big reason for the improvement in the second scrimmage was the team being more acclimated to the heat.

The first scrimmage began at 1 p.m. and this one began at 3:30 p.m.

“You could see the steam coming up,” Vallot said of the Cajun Field surface in the first scrimmage. “I think the second scrimmage, we had to prove that we want this season to be great.”

As for the highly anticipated running backs battle, it was true freshman Terrance Williams impresses Napier this time after Montrell Johnson shined in the first scrimmage.

“Terrence Williams really had a solid day. He really showed that he’s got some ability and is a unique player for his size. He had a very productive day. I think he’s a smart, mature young man. He weighs about 225, 230 pounds. He’s loose-hipped, he plays behind his pads.”

The Many High product was recruited as a two-way player for the Cajuns with linebacker being his other position, but Napier said he’s currently practicing at running back and on special teams.

“He comes from a great high school football program and also probably most importantly, he comes from a great family,” Napier said. “You’re talking about exceptional people with his mom and dad. He was certainly one of the players to me that stood out.”

Elsewhere at running back, Napier said Chris Smith bounced back from a few fumbles in the first scrimmage and has had “an outstanding camp” overall.

Napier said the deep wide receiver group has mostly been narrowed down to a workable number, but there are still plenty of decisions ahead of the staff.

“We’ve probably got the top six or so and then after that, we’ll get into 7-8-9, 10-11-12 … who is that?” Napier said. “I think that’s probably where we’re at.”

The difficulty in positions that deep comes with road trips. Napier said 85 players will make the trip to Texas, before full rosters will be available weeks two and three at home against non-conference foes.

But then it’s down to 70 in the two Sun Belt road opponents on Sept. 25 at Georgia Southern and Oct. 2 at South Alabama.

“It’s going to be very much a work in progress to create competition in the bottom half of that roster relative to games four and five being on the road in conference where we’ll be limited to 70,” Napier said.

While there’s never been a question about the Cajuns’ starting quarterback, Napier said the tight race between Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge for the offense’s backup quarterback spot didn’t find any answers after Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I thought they both did a lot of good things,” Napier said. “I think there were a few mistakes. They each turned the ball over in the scrimmage one time apiece and there was a handful of plays I think we’d like to have both for both, but they also did a lot of really good things.

“As a whole, Chandler and Ben are status quo heading into this week. We’ll keep evaluating that situation. I’ve got a lot of confidence in both players.”

Napier also added freshman quarterbacks Hunter Herring and Maryland transfer Lance Legendre had their moments as well.

“I thought Hunter Herring and Lance Legendre, both with minimal opportunities Saturday, both did a good job of having scoring drives with their teams,” Napier said. “So those two continue to take steps forward as well.”