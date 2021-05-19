The description of the many uneasy decisions his coaching staff has to make this weekend was clear in the unique assessment delivered by UL coach Matt Deggs.
“It’s not checkers anymore, it’s chess,” Deggs said in discussing all the many ramifications surrounding the final Sun Belt Conference weekend series against Troy beginning 6 p.m. Thursday at Russo Park.
It starts with the weather. South Louisiana has been dodging flash flood and tornado warnings throughout the week. Lafayette Parish schools were canceled twice this week already.
“Hopefully we’ll get to play it straight up,” Deggs said, “but we’ll do whatever we have to do to get all three games in if at all possible.”
Game two is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and the final at 4 p.m. Saturday, complicated even further by senior day and graduation ceremonies.
If weather pushes the series back a day, that’s one less day of rest before the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama next week.
But again, there’s an extra level of anticipation involved in this scenario. With the tournament format including two games of pool play before narrowing the bracket elimination field to four teams, which day you play is dependent on which place you finish in the final Sun Belt standings.
For example, if the Cajuns finish fourth in the West race, they would play at 9 a.m. Tuesday. A third-place finish would require a 4 p.m. Tuesday start. But if UL wins the West race, it wouldn’t play until 7 p.m. Wednesday and even later at 3 p.m. Thursday if it finishes second, where it currently resides.
Also understand that winning the West carries with it an automatic tiebreaker if all the teams in the pool finish 1-1.
“I don’t think numbers is a big deal if you’re healthy as much as pitching the right guys in the right spots,” Deggs said of the new tournament format.
The really unpredictable part is the current standings. UTA stands in first place at 12-9, one game ahead of the Cajuns (28-21, 11-10). And Little Rock (10-11) is just one game behind UL.
UTA plays at Georgia Southern (12-9) and Little Rock is at Georgia State (10-11), which swept Texas State on the road last weekend.
In the middle of all the guessing and speculating, baseball will be played. It’s pretty well established who UL’s top two arms are – Spencer Arrighetti (7-4, 2.84 ERA) and Connor Cooke (6-3, 2.00).
Carter Robinson, who began the season as a weekend starter, pitched three shutout inning in Sunday’s key road win over UTA. Perhaps he could emerge as a third option this weekend or next week in Montgomery.
“I thought Carter looked really good (Saturday),” Deggs said. “He was up to 90 and had them way off balance. I think he’s a candidate and I think AP (Austin Perrin) is a candidate. Obviously (freshman Hayden) Durke needs to continue to improve.”
Troy’s squad of late adds the complicated scenario. The Trojans (26-22, 12-9) had won eight straight league games before losing to Arkansas State 9-5 Sunday.
Troy is hitting .276 as a team with 281 runs, 96 doubles, 10 triples, 49 homers and 41 stolen bases, compared to .272 with 258 runs, 100 doubles, 10 triples, 44 homers and 81 steals for the Cajuns.
On the mound, Troy’s team ERA is 4.43 and opponents hit .259, compared to a 3.51 ERA and .227 opponents batting average for UL’s staff.
But the Trojans sport a true closer in Marquez Oates (3-1, 1.80, 7 saves). Their weekend starters are: RHP Garrett Gainous (8-4, 4.36), RHP Orlando Ortiz (6-4, 4.41) and then RHP Bay Witcher (5-3, 4.30).