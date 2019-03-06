In Wednesday’s weekly press luncheon, UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead said it’s not an option he’s even considered.

In the current scenario his Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team faces with two games left in the Sun Belt Conference regular season, it’s one he at least briefly entertained.

With second-place Little Rock coming to the Cajundome at 6:30 Thursday and ninth-place Arkansas State invading at 2 p.m. Saturday, it would require two big upsets for his Cajuns (7-20, 5-11) to not be locked into the 10th spot in the final Sun Belt women’s standings.

+3 UL women's basketball player Kendall Bess feeling like champion with Cajuns When UL junior forward Kendall Bess looks in the mirror these days, she sometimes doesn’t recognize what she sees or where she’s viewing it from.

First, UL would have to sweep the weekend, including a win over Little Rock, which is currently trying to catch UTA (14-3) for the league’s No. 1 spot.

Secondly, ULM (3-13) would have to knock off Arkansas State (6-10) on Thursday.

So minus those two scenarios, would Brodhead consider resting players this weekend in preparation for a guaranteed Monday play-in road game?

(For the record, UL’s four potential destinations for the Monday game are: Texas State, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina or South Alabama.)

“No, I didn’t,” Brodhead said. “I haven’t really considered it. My thing is all about winning and trying to get better.

“I don’t think our approach will change.”

With a roster without a senior, the Cajuns are still filled with youthful exuberance, despite losing six of their last seven games and nine of their last 11.

“It’s going to be hard to take a young group and convince them we’re going to rest them,” Brodhead said. “We’re going to continue to try and win. They want to play. They want to win.

“Hopefully, it builds us some confidence that we can play against the best teams in the conference.”

The most intriguing option suggested to Brodhead on Wednesday was resting hobbled sophomore forward Ty’Reona Doucet, whose minutes have been limited in recent weeks due to a groin injury.

“It might help Ty That would be a great question to ask our athletic trainer,” Brodhead said. “As the game goes on, we may look into that, but going into the game, we plan on playing everybody and try to get a win.”

Also in the picture is Skyler Goodwin, who returned from a foot injury to score five points with three rebounds in just 10 minutes at Appalachian State last Saturday.

“I thought she looked good,” Brodhead said. “Her foot looked good. That was the main thing. She had a little bit of pain in her foot after the game, but we expected that. Yesterday in practice, she looked even better. She’s moving like it’s not hurting her at all

“I thought she moved well on the defensive side and she shot the ball well in the 10 minutes she played against App. State. It looks like she’ll be able to get more minutes. We need to get her some more playing time to get comfortable.”

Reasons for hope for Cajuns' women down stretch The truth is the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team really, really needed to beat Texas State last Saturday at the Cajundome.

Little Rock at UL Women

Game: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Cajundome.

Records: LR 17-10, 13-3; UL 7-20, 5-11.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Online: ESPN-Plus.