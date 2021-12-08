Freshman post player Isaiah Richards has been very consistent for most of the season and was again Wednesday night.
Redshirt freshman forward Kobe Julien has been battling a shooting slump of late and came out of it in a big way.
Together the duo sparked an 83-68 home win over the McNeese Cowboys at the Cajundome.
“My teammates kept believing in me,” Julien said. “They kept telling me it was going to fall, just telling me to relax and you’re going to have that game. And today was that game.”
Julien made all six shots he took in the first half, including four 3-pointers, to score 18 points, before finishing with 20 points, two rebounds and three assists.
“We needed some plays in the first half because it was a close game,” said Julien, who actually missed practice the last two days. “My teammates just kept telling me to shoot out. I ended up being open, so I starting shooting it and I made some shots.”
The 6-foot-10 Richards said he was one of those teammates constantly encouraging Julien during his slump from the field.
“Every time, I’d come up to him, ‘Kobe, you good, you good. Don’t get in your head. It’s going to drop, it’s going to drop .. and it dropped tonight,” he said.
Julien’s hot start was followed by Richards adding eight points in the first half off the bench on his way to scoring 10 points with seven rebounds for the game.
“He made a couple of big baskets right away, power drop step, took his time and uses the backboard and got a dunk,” Marlin said of Richards. “He’s been efficient, super efficient.
“It’s certainly nice to have a guy who can come in with Theo out and give us the production that he’s given us in limited minutes. I’m really happy with Zay.”
That was especially critical for the Cajuns (5-3) because 6-11 center Theo Akwuba is still out with a foot injury.
“Coming off the bench, no matter what, I’m going to have that energy,” said Richards, who was 5-of-7 shooting from the field. “Theo, me and him go at it every day when he’s healthy. So with me and him going at it, when I see other opponents, it’s like nothing.”
Julien’s red-hot shooting early on sparked a night of good perimeter shooting for the Cajuns, shooting 11-of-21 from 3-point land.
“If we’re firing on all cylinders and he’s playing like that, then we can be a pretty good basketball team,” UL coach Bob Marlin said of Julien’s big night.
The only reason issues for UL in the win was missing 10 of 24 attempts at the line and committing 14 turnovers.
“They’re active and they pressure the basketball,” Marlin said of McNeese. “Give those guys some credit. They got a couple big baskets early. They’re athletic and got some guys that can get to the basket.”
Jordan Brown also picked up plenty of slack with Akwuba out, finishing with a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds in 32 minutes of play.
Marlin was also pleased with freshman Joe Charles pitching in eight points on 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point land, along with five rebounds in only nine minutes.
“I thought Joe gave us another lift off the bench,” Marlin said. “He’s coming. He does something good every time he goes in. He’s getting better and better.”