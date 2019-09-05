The coaching staff was hoping for a better results, but then reality set up.

Redshirt senior Ken Marks and redshirt junior tight end Johnny Lumpkin will both undergo season-ending surgeries and be lost for the remainder of the 2019 regular season.

“Both of those proved to be significant,” Napier said. “We had given it a little bit of time to kind of see if there was any chance if they could be prepared and they’re not. Both will be eligible for a sixth year, and they’re both on board for that. Both will have surgery here shortly and certainly our thoughts are with them.”

Napier said Marks had fought through a knee injury last month in camp, but he reinjured it in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State. Lumpkin separated his shoulder during camp.

During Saturday’s loss, senior Rico Robinson played left tackle and Max Mitchell left guard in Marks’ spot in one stretch and later true freshman O’Cyrus Torrence played guard and Mitchell returned to tackle.

“Max played about half the snaps at left tackle last year with Rico,” Napier said. “And hey, Rico, we really consider him a starter too. It was just, ‘OK, who has done the best lately?’ That’s who we started. But certainly, Rico played really well in the game. He had a good day.”

Napier said redshirt sophomore Spencer Gardner of Opelousas Catholic is also in UL’s plans and true freshman guard Jax Harrington of Erath is healthy again.

“Spencer Gardner is a very important player,” Napier said. “He’s the backup center, and he’s the backup right tackle. Jax Harrington is back this week. He was in a good place before he got hurt.

“O’Cyrus Torrence is the guy. We’ve worked hard to get some of these young players ready. We’re in good shape there.”

List as day-to-day on the injured list are: redshirt junior DB Blair Brooks, OL Harrington, redshirt wide receiver Jarrod Jackson, redshirt freshman DL Sammy Ochoa.

Listed as questionable are: redshirt junior WR Calif Gossett and freshman LB Ja’Braylon Spencer.

Listed as out for Saturday’s game are: freshman OL Tyler Brown, Lumpkin, Marks, senior center Cole Prudhomme and redshirt junior Tanner Wiggins.

Calais a dual-threat

Former Cecilia High standout Raymond Calais made a huge leap in UL’s offensive plans last season with 754 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

The speedy senior, however, wasn’t a huge threat catching the ball out of the backfield last season with only six catches for 69 yards in 14 games.

Calais insisted he put a lot of work in during the offseason to improve his game as a receiver and it seemed to pay off in the opener with three receptions for 15 yards in addition to 80 yards on the ground on eight carries.

“Raymond’s a guy that in the back of my head, I’m going to make sure he gets his opportunities every week,” Napier said. “Sometimes as a play-caller or an offensive staff, we get caught up in the play. But in reality, how about let’s just get it to the right player. Four (Calais) is on that list and we’re going to make sure he’s going to get his touches every week.”

Wyoming series

UL announced a two-game series with Wyoming on Wednesday.

The first game will be played on Sept. 12, 2020, to complete the Cajuns' nonconference schedule.

The first game next season will be a home game against McNeese State, followed by the Wyoming contest. The rest of the 2020 nonconference schedule includes road games at New Mexico State (Oct. 24) and Missouri (Nov. 21).

The return trip to Laramie, Wyoming, won't be made until Sept. 26, 2026.

Something’s got to give

When UL meets Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field, a streak will end.

The Flames have started a season 0-2 since 2012 and the Cajuns haven’t started out 0-2 since 2013.

Moreover, the Cajuns have won their home opener in 10 of the past 11 seasons with the blowout loss to Boise State in 2016 being the only exception. Prior to that, Ohio University beat UL 31-23 in 2007.

In Liberty’s 24-0 home loss to No. 22 Syracuse and UL’s 38-28 loss to Mississippi State, the two teams combined for nine turnovers. Lewis was making the fourth start of his career – and first in two years – while Liberty starter Stephen Calvert now has 31 starts under his belt.

“I think they ran into a buzzsaw,” Napier said of Liberty. “Syracuse’s defense has got some legitimate draft pick type guys, especially along the front. They have disruptive front player and they’ve got some tall, long corners that matched up well with what Liberty does. I think that kind of led to the shutout.

“Then defensively, they hung in there pretty well. They gave up a handful of big plays. Really Syracuse got some short fields. I think they played really well on defense.”