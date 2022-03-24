The first 20 games for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns have been filled with plenty of ups and downs.
At this point, though, the season enter a crossroads weekend.
The Cajuns are 9-11 overall and 0-3 in Sun Belt play after getting swept at Troy to open league play.
Visiting Russo Park this weekend is the Cajuns’ bitter baseball rival in the defending Sun Belt champion South Alabama Jaguars (15-4, 3-0), starting 6 p.m. Friday.
“It’s a great opportunity for us, just like last week was,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I understand the rivalry, the history of it and the battles that have taken place. We want to get right in the middle of that and play some great baseball.”
The question is, is 20 games enough time to establish who the Cajuns are long term?
The answer is yes possibly, but it certainly doesn’t have to be.
For starters, UL’s men’s basketball team just proved you can get hot late after not showing any signs of being capable of winning six of seven throughout the season.
It goes deeper than that, though.
One of the oldest cliches in baseball is being strong up the middle, and the Cajuns are.
Julian Brock has been stellar defensively and freshman shortstop Kyle DeBarge has been as good as advertised.
Even with starting center fielder Max Marusak only playing in six games, that spot has been strong as well.
And it appears, Warnner Rincones and third baseman Tyler Robertson will be “hot shoting” regularly between second and third from here on out when Rincones returns from a pregame injury Wednesday.
Carson Roccaforte (.385, 3 HRs, 23 RBIs) is strong whether he’s in center or at first base, while outfielders Heath Hood (.293, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs) and Will Veillon (.250, 3 HRs, 23 RBIs) are heating up.
“There’s a lot of key components,” Deggs said. “We just need about three or four more jump in and join the party.
“But once again, I believe this team will figure it out and will be a lot of fun to watch in the weeks to come.”
Enough fundamental areas are going well to believe the Cajuns can still get hot.
UL opponents have struck out 43 more times, the Cajuns have a higher two-out batting average than their foes and the on-base percentage of leadoff hitters is “pretty even.”
In other words, there’s plenty evidence to believe the defense will come around and some legitimate reasons to suspect the offense will be there down the stretch.
The biggest question is the pitching staff and how generous its been.
UL’s pitchers have issued 30 more walks and hit five more batters than opposing pitchers. Also, UL’s defense has committed six more errors than its opposition.
“If you really look at our numbers, some of the things we talk about is the freebie war – walks, errors, hit by pitches, we’re losing that big time,” Deggs said. “That’s self-induced. We don’t have to lose that big time.”
Drew Shifflet (1-1, 6.06 ERA) was supposed to be the Friday night starter and that hasn’t panned out, although he had an encouraging relief appearance in Wednesday's 6-5 road at Nicholls. Tommy Ray (1-2, 6.86 ERA) has struggled with consistency.
“He can pitch,” Deggs said of Ray. “He’s a good pitcher. He’s going to be a great career. Don’t let the numbers fool you – a lot of that has been self-induced. We’ve had silly walks and we haven’t fielded the ball the way we should have.”
Too many potential bullpen arms are having to be used as starters and that's negatively impacting both areas.
Deggs hinted Monday there could be more experimenting with the staff.
“We need to look at how we’re using guys,” Deggs hinted. “You know what, maybe there’s not just a front front-end guy. Maybe there’s not just a back back-end guy. Maybe we’ve got to outsmart it a little bit. That’s one thing that we will do is adjust and move forward.
“I think we have the ability with this staff to put them in situations to be successful. What that’s going to look like, I’m not ready to say yet, but I do think we can get creative.”