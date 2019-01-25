Depth issues and a quick turnaround will be facing UL-Lafayette’s basketball team Saturday, but Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said that’s just another hurdle his team has to overcome if it expects to defend its Sun Belt Conference title.
“It’s not anything we can worry about,” Marlin said. “We’re not the NBA. We can’t bring in some guys on the waiver wire. But we’ll be OK.”
The Cajuns were OK on Thursday night, getting clutch 3-pointers from guards P. J. Hardy and Cedric Russell in the final 2:20 to hold off South Alabama in an 88-84 win at the Cajundome. UL-Lafayette (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) will welcome a Troy team that has even more firepower than the Jaguars, who had their highest regulation-game scoring total against a Division I team this season.
Only eight players saw action for the Cajuns on Thursday, and two of those played a combined three minutes. Justin Miller and Jerekius Davis split 47 minutes, and the other four UL-Lafayette starters played virtually the entire game, including 40 minutes for JaKeenan Gant and 38 minutes for Hardy.
“Guys like P.J. and Gant, they’re superior athletes and they can play all day,” Marlin said. “The way some of the other guys get after it and play, they get tired quick. We can be a short rotation, but we have to all produce and everybody has to be on point.”
Senior swingman and top outside threat Malik Marquetti tore his ACL in December and is out for the season. Freshman backup point guard Trajan Wesley missed his third straight game Thursday after spraining an ankle in the Jan. 5 win over Little Rock, and junior guard Jeremy Hayes was quarantined to his room with a stomach virus Thursday after starting three of the previous six games.
The visiting Trojans (10-9, 3-4) will test the Cajuns’ short bench, as Troy has tallied 80 or more points in three of its past five Sun Belt outings. The Trojans may be facing similar fatigue issues, with four starters playing 36 or more minutes Thursday in a 75-69 loss at UL-Monroe.
Senior forward and two-time All-Sun Belt pick Jordon Varnado had 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting with six rebounds and four assists. Varnado is second in the Sun Belt in conference-game scoring (28.8) behind only Gant (30.2), while front-court running mate Alex Hicks had 14 points and nine boards on Thursday.
“Varnado and Hicks, they’re outstanding in the interior,” Marlin said.
Gant had 28 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in continuing his series of stellar efforts in league play, but it was UL-Lafayette success outside the arc that finally put away the Jaguars on Thursday. Hardy hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 2:20 left to snap a 77-all tie, and after a steal by Hardy, Russell nailed his fifth 3-pointer well past the key for an 83-77 lead with 1:33 left.
The Cajuns forced two turnovers from USA in the final two minutes, the second of which Hardy converted into two free throws and an 85-79 lead with 36 seconds left.
“They zoned us for 40 minutes and we made seven (3-pointers) in the first half and five in the second,” Marlin said. “I’ll take 44 percent (12 of 27) any night. Our defense wasn’t as good as it needed to be at times, and they out-hustled us a lot. But late we got a couple of hands on balls, P.J. and Jerekius had big steals and Justin getting on the floor and getting that last one and coming up with it, that was big.”
Hardy had 18 points one game after a career-high 24 at ULM, Davis had 17 in his fourth start of the year and Russell had all 15 of his points outside the arc. Senior point guard and Sun Belt assists and steals leader Marcus Stroman took only four shots but had eight assists against the Jaguars zone to lead UL-Lafayette to its best shooting night of the year against Division I opposition.
“Ke (Gant) is going to do his thing; Marcus (Stroman) is going to do what he does,” said Miller, who came off the bench for six clutch points, four assists and four rebounds in the second half. “If we have Cedric and P.J. shooting the way they did tonight, I feel like we’re a very scary team in the Sun Belt.”
Game ball
Marlin awarded Thursday’s game ball to Cajuns softball coach Gerry Glasco and his family, who tragically lost their youngest daughter in a horrific five-vehicle traffic accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 10. Geri Ann Glasco, 24, was in her first year as a volunteer coach for her father after a stellar prep and college softball career at Georgia and Oregon.
“We can’t get that out of our heads,” a somber Marlin said after Thursday’s game. “It’s been a difficult day for our department and our university. This game was for coach tonight and fortunately we were able to win. Our team is praying for coach Glasco and his family.”