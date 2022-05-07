For the second straight game, it wasn’t easy.
But for the second straight day, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns somehow found a way to decode a stubborn UT-Arlington pitcher to keep their sweep hopes alive with a 4-3 win over the Mavericks on Saturday at Russo Park.
"We're gritty man," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "We just love to play. You can't underestimate the heat out here. It's a lot hotter here than it used to be.
"We had a great crowd today and that kind of pushed us to the finish line as well."
The Cajuns improved to 27-17 overall and 16-7 in league play, while UTA dropped to 14-33 and 6-17. Since getting swept at Troy in the opening series of the Sun Belt season, UL has now won seven straight league series for the first time since 2016.
The series final will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Mavericks got UL’s attention in the third inning when Steven Saunders delivered a two-run triple with two outs for a 2-0 lead over Cajuns’ starter Jacob Schultz.
But Schultz hung in there.
"The splitter, I started throwing that a lot more," Schultz said. "The changeup, I started throwing that. I was throwing like both. I felt a little inconsistent with it, every time it was like a different grip. I just got rid of that and went back to the split. The slider was really good too. They were just laying off of it.
"I kind of had everything working to be honest but it was a grind for sure. It was hot."
By the time the senior right-hander left the game, Schultz had thrown 100 pitches, allowing two runs on five hits, no walks and struck out five in seven innings.
That solid effort put Schultz in position for the win, giving him a 3-3 record on the season. UL’s offense helped by posting two-run rallies in both the fifth and sixth innings.
"You just have to keep pitching," Schultz said. "They (UL hitters) will come back. You just have to keep getting them back in the dugout so they can hit."
Playing a big role in both frames was second baseman Bobby Lada from the 9-hole.
In the fifth, Lada’s RBI single got UL on the board after a Heath Hood leadoff double. Max Marusak added a two-out RBI single of his own later in the inning to tie the game at 2-2.
"I haven't been in much, but today I got in and I made the most of the opportunity," Lada said. "I got a couple of RBIs for the team and it feels good.
"After my first at-bat, I kind of noticed he had a little sink, so I kind of scooted up in the box. Then after that, I got him two times after that.
"I'm just staying day-to-day, it's baseball. You've got good days. Just keep faith in God, stay confident and just play my game."
In the next rally, Julian Brock singled and Kyle DeBarge doubled to get the decisive inning started. Hood’s ground out got one run home and Lada later delivered a two-out RBI single for a 4-2 cushion.
A two-out error in the top of the eighth set up Oscar Ponce’s RBI single to cut UL’s lead to 4-3 off reliever Jake Hammond.
After getting a strikeout to end UTA's threat in the eighth, Hammond delivered a perfect ninth with three strikeouts to record his first save of the season.
"Hammond looked great," Deggs said. "He looked like a bull out there on the mound. I think so (potential closer). He likes that role and his stuff plays good. He's an adrenalin junkie. He gets hooked on it and his stuff will play a tick better than it is at times."
UTA starter Michael Wong kept UL's hitters off balance for much of the game, but the Cajuns ended up tagging him with four runs on 12 hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in 6⅔ innings.
Marusak, Carson Roccaforte, Brock, DeBarge, Hood and Lada all gathered two hits for the Cajuns. Roccaforte's first hit earned him a career-high nine-game winning streak.