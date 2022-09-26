The last time the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were in this situation was 2018.
After losing a non-conference game at Mississippi State in Game 2 and then losing a Sun Belt Conference opener to Coastal Carolina 30-28, coach Billy Napier’s first Cajuns squad was then facing a road trip to Alabama.
Well, this current chore isn’t quite that daunting, but high alert is still necessary heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. homecoming game against South Alabama on a two-game losing streak.
“We’re not conceding the season,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said in Monday’s weekly news conference. “It’s four weeks in. We’re one conference game into the season. We’ve got way too much with this team left in front of us.
“We’re going to keep working our processes and we’re going to keep working them better. We’ll get better results. I believe that. I know that. I’ve seen it.”
Unfortunately, the film didn’t treat the miscues that cost UL in Saturday’s 21-17 road loss to UL-Monroe any more kindly.
“In the end, you can’t do things to beat yourself,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve said this here for a long time, but the number one way to win games is to not beat yourself.”
The defense remains the strongest unit, but it allowed two huge plays that led to the loss — a 75-yard touchdown run and then an 89-yard pass play that set up the Warhawks’ game-winning drive.
“On the run, we were a little bit loose on the fit,” he said. “They had a good scheme called for what we had, the pressure that we had on. We were a little bit loose in the run fit and the ball got through there pretty clean.
“The problem was on the back end, we were supposed to rock and roll safeties off of it and we never got one back to the post, so there was no one on the back end.”
The momentum was already shifting, but Tyrone Howell’s 89-yard completion to the UL 1 totally flipped it.
“We were in the good shape,” Desormeaux said. “We had inside leverage. We didn’t make the play on the ball. It was a really good throw by the quarterback and a great catch. The thing is we had a chance to get them down at about the 40 and we went for a strip instead of securing the tackle and going for the punch. It a technique thing that we pointed out and that we have to get corrected this week.”
What really altered the momentum, however, was successive special teams miscues. First, a bad snap on a 23-yard field goal attempt and then a botched punt that set up ULM’s 8-yard TD drive to cut UL’s lead to 17-14 with 11:07 left.
“We have some things on special teams that kind of flipped momentum the other way that were things that, truthfully, I haven’t seen happen not one time since we’ve been here,” Desormeaux said. “It’s one of those deals. We’ve got to learn how to relax and do our job when it’s time to do it. We’ll get there.”
Perhaps the most alarming football aspect of Saturday’s homecoming matchup is South Alabama’s defense is only allowing 85.3 yards rushing a game against a UL rushing attack that only produced 86 yards against ULM.
The Jaguars are 3-1 with the only loss 32-31 at UCLA.
“You can feel sorry for yourself or you can move forward and we better move forward, because we’ve got a really good opponent coming in this weekend — a team that’s 3-1 and should be 4-0 realistically,” Desormeaux said. “Good defensive football team.”
Outside the Xs and Os, though, it’ll be about the team staying together through some unfamiliar adversity.
Senior punter Rhys Byrns, who volunteered to be interviewed after Saturday’s loss to set the record straight on the punt mishap, is confident the team will remain united.
“I think everyone is still positive,” Byrns said. “Everyone came back in and was ready to work. We’re just not getting the breaks we need to get when we need to get them. You look at the last two years, we’ve had close games. We’ve been saying for a while we can’t keep leaving teams in it.
“We can’t keep playing close, because we’ve had to play to win the game lately but if it doesn’t show up, it doesn’t show up. We just haven’t been getting that last play. I don’t think there’s much difference between last year and this year, except we made the play at the end and this year we’ve failed to.”