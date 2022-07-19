One already has made the decision to leave and the other is close to making his choice as well after two UL Ragin’ Cajuns were selected Tuesday’s during the third and last day of the MLB draft.
Relief pitcher Bo Bonds was picked in the 13th round by the Toronto Blue Jays, followed one round later by outfielder Tyler Robertson in the 14th by the San Diego Padres.
Bonds said Tuesday he’s decided to begin his professional career, while Robertson hasn’t made a decision yet.
“(Monday) was very stressful,” Robertson said of the draft process. “Some teams that I was talking to wanted me to take less money. I was actually able to get the number I wanted by getting drafted later, but that made it more stressful.”
During the draft, Robertson also was having discussions with the Dodgers, Rays and Brewers.
“I don’t think it’ll take long to decide,” he said. “I’ll talk it over with my family, (UL) coach (Matt) Deggs and the Padres over the next couple of days and see what I decide to do.”
He said having an extra year to play for the Cajuns because of the pandemic likely will play a role in his decision.
“That makes it easier,” Robertson said. “If I had gotten drafted last year, I would have had two years left at UL. Now I only have one year left.”
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder from Montgomery, Alabama, played both center field and third base over the last two seasons.
This past season, Robertson surged late to finish at .314 with 13 doubles, two triples, five homers, 33 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.
“That late-season surge really helped me because the Padres didn’t really get to see me until late in the season,” Robertson said.
A year ago, teams advised Robertson to cut down on his strikeouts, walk more and hit more to the opposite field. He improved dramatically in all of those areas, upgrading his on-base percentage to .407 with 20 walks compared to 37 strikeouts. As a sophomore, Robertson struck out 51 times with only 15 walks.
“I really worked hard on those things this past season and it paid off,” he said.
Robertson worked out as both an outfielder and a third baseman for the Padres, but he expects to be an outfielder at the next level.
The situation was a little different for Bonds, who suffered an injury in the NCAA College Station regional that required Tommy John surgery.
That made his draft status uncertain, but that didn’t deter the Blue Jays.
“I knew there were a few teams that really liked him,” Deggs said. “The Blue Jays really liked his numbers.”
It’s no secret why with the right-hander going 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA this past spring. In 55 innings, the Chipola Junior College product allowed only 37 hits, walked 29 and struck out 83.
By signing with Toronto, Bonds will be able to do his year-long rehab at the Blue Jays’ training facility.
“They’re not expecting him to pitch next season,” Deggs said. "It worked out really well for him."
With college programs, it’s also who wasn’t drafted that’s news.
Sophomore catcher Julian Brock wasn’t drafted, so he’s returning to the Cajuns next season.
“I didn’t stress at all about the draft,” Brock said. “I just left it in God’s hands and let him take care of it.”
Brock hit .303 in his first season as a starter with seven homers and 35 RBIs, in addition to throwing out 23 of 36 base runners.
“I knew going in it was hard for teams to make a determination on me after just one good year,” said Brock, who said the Brewers were the primary team interested in drafting him. “I just didn’t have an offer I was comfortable with, so I decided to come back for another year at UL.
“With the team we’ve got coming back, I’m very excited.”
UL signee Caleb Stelly of Parkview Baptist was being contacted in the fifth round to be drafted, but he decided to turn down offers and begin his college career in the fall.
“He called me and let me know he was going to be a Cajun,” Deggs said. “We’re excited.”
Stelly was The Advocate’s All-Metro Most Valuable Player after batting .459 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers and 44 RBIs this spring.
“Overall, I don’t know if the draft could have gone any better for us,” Deggs said. “You’re just really happy for those who got an opportunity, and you also have the core of a really good baseball team coming back.”