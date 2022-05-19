The UL Ragin’ Cajuns were trying to limit the pitches thrown by their pitchers, hoping the bats would carry the load.
Little Rock kept its starter Hayden Arnold in for all nine innings, making the back half of that strategy not work.
Arnold tossed a five-hit shutout in carrying the visiting Trojans to a 2-0 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday at Russo Park.
"He's a good one," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "He can really pitch. He painted tonight. He hit every spot. He was in sync with the umpire behind the dish from the word go, hit every single spot and executed every pitch. Fortunately, for him - and he pitched a great game - but fortunately for him when we did hit the ball hard it was caught and at guys."
The loss dropped UL’s record to 31-21 overall and 17-11 in league play, while the visiting Trojans improved to 24-24 and 11-16. Game two of the series will be 6 p.m. Friday at Russo Park.
Despite the loss, the Cajuns remain a game up on South Alabama for the fourth spot after the Jaguars loss to Coastal Carolina 11-2. That result also meant UL can finish no higher than the No. 4 seed in next week’s Sun Belt Tournament.
Furthermore, Appalachian State’s loss to Troy solidifies Little Rock’s spot in the Sun Belt Tournament next week in Montgomery, Alabama.
When Max Marusak led off the bottom of the eighth with an infield single, it was UL’s first baserunner since Heath Hood’s two-out double in the third.
The Cajuns’ offense didn’t really threaten all night long. Hood’s double followed a two-out single by Tyler Robertson, but those were the only two Cajuns in scoring position in the game.
Arnold was the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year last season and certainly pitched that way in Thursday’s win. In his first complete-game performance of the season, Arnold held the Cajuns to five hit, no walks and struck out 12 for the dominating effort.
He retired 19 of the last 21 Cajuns he faced.
"Sometimes that's the way baseball goes," Deggs said. "You can't get too down about it. You just have to keep swinging. I thought we put together some good at-bats. We just couldn't string anything together against him. Some nights you get get got and he got us."
Overall, UL’s carousel of pitchers fared pretty well.
Starter Brandon Talley threw four shutout innings on two hits, no walks and struck out two.
Bo Bonds followed by allowing one run on two hits, one walk and struck out three in 1.2 innings. Dylan Theut pitched one shutout inning with a strikeout.
Jake Hammond finished things off by going 2.1 innings, yielding one run on one hit, one walk and struck out one.
"We were good (pitching)," Deggs said. "It gets magnified if you're not scoring, but everybody here will sign up for two (runs allowed). We pitched it and played good defense."
Both teams got five hits and left five on base. Little Rock simply put on a textbook small-ball clinic when the situation arose.
In the sixth, Nathan Lyons led off with a single, advanced on Aidan Garrett’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Jorden Hussein’s RBI single.
It was almost a carbon-copy in the eighth. This time, Lyons led off with a walk and advanced on Garrett’s sacrifice bunt. Lyons first took third on a wild pitch, before Hussein drove in the run on a sacrifice fly to center for the 2-0 lead.
"Obviously, you want to hold them to one right there," Deggs said. "It brings our running game back into play, but two runs on the night. That's pretty dang good. I'm betting on our offense any day of the week. Their guys just pitched it really, really well."