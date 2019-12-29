UC Santa Barbara wanted to exploit its size and rebounding advantage Sunday, and the visiting Gauchos did that in a big way.
Paced by a double-figure board advantage and 13 offensive boards, the Gauchos outscored UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns by a 16-2 mark on second-chance points, and that was the biggest factor in what became an 85-77 victory at the Cajundome.
UCSB (10-4), winning for the ninth time in its last 10 outings, took the lead midway through the first half and never gave it up even though the Cajuns (5-8) managed to forge a 45-45 tie on Dou Gueye’s three-point basket with 13:09 left.
But Devearl Ramsey countered with one of his three 3-pointers 25 seconds later to provide the Gauchos with a three point edge, and the Cajuns were never able to get back in front.
“They made some really tough plays down the stretch,” Cajuns guard Cedric Russell said. “We played another team in that conference that beat us up inside. We were down by four with four minutes left and we couldn’t make a bucket and they were making theirs.”
UL, which lost to preseason Big West Conference favorite Cal-Irvine in a tournament in Las Vegas earlier in the season, fell for the fifth straight game heading back into Sun Belt Conference play Thursday at home against preseason league favorite South Alabama.
Point guard Trajan Wesley had a career-high 17 points and five assists to lead five Cajuns in double figures, but UL could not overcome a 36-22 rebounding advantage. Other than Dou Gueye’s seven rebounds off the bench, no Cajuns had more than three rebounds.
“We got beat all day on the glass,” Wesley said. “We had worked hard on boxing out and getting on the glass in practice this week, and we weren’t able to do that. If we wanted to win this one, we had to win the rebounding game.”
“We didn’t do a good job at all,” Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said of his team’s rebounding performance. “None of our inside players had an offensive rebound in the game, and we just can’t have that. We have to compete on the glass better. They were just winning one-on-ones. We have to do a better job of blocking out.”
Reigning Big West Player of the Week Jaquori McLaughlin had 17 points, hitting 7 of 9 shots, and Matt Freeman also had 17 for a Gaucho squad that hit 51.8% from the floor. Ramsey added 16 points including a 3-for-5 showing behind the arc, and Robinson Idehen added 10 along with a game-high eight rebounds off the bench.
Cedric Russell and Mylik Wilson had 16 points each for UL, and both were among five Cajuns hitting multiple three-pointers as part of a 10-of-20 showing from outside the arc. Gueye had 15, 12 of them in the second half, while leading scorer Jalen Johnson added 12.
“The goal was to make threes, so that was a positive,“ Russell said.
The Cajuns led by as many as five points early on Russell’s driving layup with 13:38 left in the half that provided a 12-7 lead, but UCSB came back with six straight points. McLaughlin’s two free throws provided a 13-12 advantage. Wilson’s layup shortly after gave UL its last lead before Idehen put back an offensive rebound for a 19-18 lead with 6:19 left in the first half.
That lead reached as many as seven points two minutes before the half on a McLaughlin free throw that made it 30-23 before UL rallied to cut the margin to one point at 32-31 at halftime, before UCSB outscored the Cajuns 53-46 over the final 20 minutes thanks to a 17-of-24 (70.8%) field goal showing after halftime.
“We did a good job defensively in the first half,” Marlin said, “but in the second half that flipped a little bit. Our defense let us down in the second half and we couldn’t score enough to win. We can’t give up 71% in the second half … we shot 51% ourselves and we still couldn’t make up any ground.”